STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Winchester native Alex Limoges is having another fine season with the Penn State men's hockey team.
Despite missing four games recently, Limoges is third on the Nittany Lions (16-7-1) with 23 points. He has eight goals and 15 assists, including two assists in last Saturday's 4-4 Big Ten tie against Michigan.
On Friday, the Wolverines blanked Penn State 6-0 to end Limoges' streak of 10 consecutive games with at least a point. Limoges was one game shy of tying the school record.
Penn State, ranked ninth nationally, travels to No. 19 Michigan State tonight for a two-game series.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 103, Bridgewater 97
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University put a whopping 59 points in the first half and held on for an ODAC victory against Bridgewater at The Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets (6-11, 3-5) shot a blistering 59 percent (22 of 37) and nailed 7 of 13 3-point attempts in the first half in building a 59-46 lead at the break.
The Eagles (6-11, 2-6) got as close as four points on four different occasions in the second half, the last time at 87-83 with 4:32 left.
Zach Garrett led four Hornets, who snapped a four-game skid, in double figures with 21 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds. Harry Wall (16), Jalen Hill (12) and Avery White (11) also scored in double digits.
Chandler Murray had 33 points and nine rebounds for Bridgewater.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 46, Mary Washington 42
FREDERICKSBURG — Shenandoah University held Mary Washington to single digits in the final three quarters as the Hornets rallied to the second victory against the Eagles in program history on Wednesday.
The Hornets (10-6) trailed 11-6 after one quarter, but rallied as Mary Washington netted (13-5) just 22 points over the final 30 minutes. Leading 18-17 at the half, SU took control by outscoring the Eagles 13-6 in the third quarter. Mary Washington never got closer than four points (34-30) in the final period.
SU's triumph was the school's first against Mary Washington since November of 2009. Jordan Sondrol and Sierra St. Cyr scored 10 points each for SU.
