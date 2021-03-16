SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Winchester’s Alex Limoges became the all-time points leader in Big Ten hockey tournament history as he recorded three points in Penn State’s 4-3 semifinal overtime loss against top-seeded Wisconsin on Monday.
Limoges had a goal and two assists to boost his point total to 17 in 10 tournament games. The senior moved past former linemate Liam Folkes in career tournament points and his seventh goal moved him into a tie for second behind Folkes (8) for career goals in the tourney.
Limoges had his seventh multi-point game of the season and the 34th of his career. On Tuesday, the Penn State captain was named to his second consecutive Honorable Mention All-Big Ten team. He led Penn State this season with 10 goals and 12 assists.
He also leads the Big Ten and ranks third among all active players in the NCAA with 125 career points. His 51 career goals also leads all active Big Ten players and is fourth nationally. He is third on the PSU career points list.
The Nittany Lions (10-12-0) must wait until Sunday to see if they land an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be telecast at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Wisconsin (20-8-1) will face Minnesota (20-6-0) in the Big Ten final.
Millbrook snaps skid by beating Colonels
WINCHESTER — Millbrook avenged and earlier season defeat and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 60-52 victory over James Wood at Shirley Gymnasium on Tuesday.
B.J. Canada led four teammates scoring in double figures with 14 points as the Pioneers avenged a 59-56 loss against the Colonels.
Leading scorers: Millbrook: Detric Brown 13, Braden George 11, Noah Swartz 10.
Pioneers girls take control early against Colonels
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Millbrook raced to a 45-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 74-49 win over James Wood at Casey Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Avery O'Roke scored 20 of her game-high 34 points in the first half for the Pioneers (7-0). Brooklyn Crate's 21 points paced the Colonels.
Leaders: Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 13. James Wood: Gabby Valentinetti 10, Emmagrace Bursey 9, Aubrey Grove 8 points, 12 rebounds.
Handley drops volleyball match to Kettle Run
NOKESVILLE — Handley dropped its second consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match with a 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 loss against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges (4-2, 2-2) fell to third place in the district standings.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 14 kills, 10 digs, 5 assists; Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 18 assist, 4 aces; Yoana Katrandzhyska 12 digs.
Eagles tied for third in latest football rankings
Despite having a game canceled last week, Clarke County is tied for third in the Region 2B power rankings that were released by the VHSL.
The Eagles (2-0) have a 18.00 ranking, which is tied with Page County (2-0), which was supposed to face Clarke County last Friday. The Eagles were to have faced No. 2 Strasburg (3-0, 18.67) this week, but that game also was canceled by Clarke County. Stuarts Draft (3-0, 21.33) leads the rankings.
The Class 4 Northwestern District standings are: Kettle Run 2-0, Handley 1-0, Liberty 1-0, Fauquier 0-2, Culpeper County 0-2.
Judges cruise against Eagles in golf dual
WINCHESTER — Jack's Thome's 10-over 46 in windy conditions led Handley's blanced scoring in a 189-208 triumph in windy conditions at Winchester Country Club on Tuesday.
Liberty's Jacob McCoy earned medalist honors with a 45.
Handley scorers: Thome 46, Jag Fitzsimmons 47, Austin Smith 48, Jackson Bouder 48.
SU baseball freshman receives national honor
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Shenandoah University freshman Colby Martin was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week and the Hornets moved up two spots in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll on Tuesday.
Martin, a second baseman/pitcher, hit .538 last week with two doubles, a triple, and eight RBIs as the Hornets swept doubleheaders from Mary Washington and Guilford. He also made his first appearance on the mound, getting the final two outs of Saturday’s 6-2 ODAC win over Guilford.
The Hornets (5-1) had four wins last week and moved to No. 19 in the poll with 182 points. Trinity (Texas), with 11 first-place votes, leads with 586 points.
SU next hosts Washington & Lee in an ODAC matchup today at 3:30 p.m.
Hornets’ Poppo earns ODAC volleyball honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University outside hitter Kate Poppo was named ODAC volleyball Player of the Week in selections announced by the league office on Tuesday.
The sophomore, a former James Wood High School standout, led the Hornets to wins over Randolph (3-2) and Mount Aloysius (3-0) on Saturday with a combined 36 kills along with 25 digs and nine aces.
Hornets rally to net field hockey triumph
ASHLAND — Trailing 2-1 in the third period, Shenandoah University scored four consecutive goals to pull away to a 5-2 ODAC field hockey win over Randolph-Macon on Tuesday.
Lindsay Florio, Lauren Tyre and Cassidy Morrison scored in the third after Katie Gray had given Randolph-Macon a 2-1 lead early in the period. Kylee Tuebner added an insurance goal in the fourth.
Tyre also scored in the first period. Farren Winter, Colleen Schneider and Elizabeth Ranberger each has an assist for the Hornets (2-1, 2-1 ODAC). Keeper Isabella Morande had four saves. Gatlin Snyder had 13 saves for the Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-2).
Royals looking for host families for season
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals are in need of host families for the coming season, which is scheduled to open June 5.
Any family interested in hosting a player should refer to the team’s website at www.winchesterroyals.org or by emailing housing coordinator Tom Beyer at tbeyer123@aol.com.
The Royals, part of the Valley Baseball League since 1979, did not play last summer because the league canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season is scheduled to begin June 5 with the home opener at Bridgeforth Field set for June 8.
There are 42 regular-season games scheduled through the month of July.
