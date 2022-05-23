ASHBURN — Monday was a rough day for the Class 4 Northwestern District tennis players as each fell in the semifinals of of the Region 4C Tournament at Rock Ridge High School.
In the boys' semifinals, Northwestern District champ Nate Simmons of Millbrook fell 6-0, 6-2 against Dulles District runner-up Kaustav Guttikonda of Rock Ridge, while Northwestern runner-up J.H. Herrington of Handley lost 6-0, 6-4 against Dulles champ Sid Dabhad of Lightridge. Dabhad won in the final.
In the girls' semifinals, Northwestern champ Kinsey Knox of Millbrook dropped a 6-4, 6-0 decision against Dulles runner-up Vivian Lu of Loudoun County, while Northwestern runner-up Michaela Koch of Sherando fell 6-0, 6-0 against Dulles champion Isabella Rotaru of Broad Run. Rotaru defeated Lu in the title match.
The regional doubled finals will be held today at Rock Ridge. Northwestern District champs Herrington and Brendan Love and the runner-up team of Simmons and Adriano Georgiev will be in the boys' semifinals. Northwestern champs Knox and Amanda Dalton and runners-up Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan of Handley will compete in the girls' semifinals.
Semifinal matches are scheduled for 10 a.m. with the finals at 1 p.m.
Golf: Millbrook's Croyle receives VSGA honor
MIDLOTHIAN — Millbrook High School senior William Croyle was among 31 seniors honored by the Virginia State Golf Association-VIP Scholarship Foundation in an awards ceremony that was held Monday at Richmond Country Club.
The Foundation provides grants and gifts for scholarships, scientific and educational research, and other charitable purposes, which this year totaled $128,500.
Croyle, who was a Winchester Star First Team All-Area selection this fall, received a $5,000 scholarship. He posted stroke averages of 79.6 (18 holes) and 39.8 (9 holes) and tied for sixth in the Class 4 Northwestern District, which earned him a Region 4C berth. According to the VSGA release, he is ranked 20th among his class of 432 students and has a 4.25 grade point average.
Croyle also played basketball and is currently playing baseball for the Pioneers. He will attend High Point University.
Track: SU's Kindig to compete in NCAAs
INDIANAPOLIS — John Kindig qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the men's hammer.
Kindig's season-best toss of 57.02 meters (187 feet, 1 inch) made him 12th among the 20 qualifiers for the event, which will be held Saturday at Mount Union in Geneva, Ohio.
Kindig holds the SU program, ODAC and ODAC championships records in the event.
Anderson rolls at Winchester Speedway
WINCHESTER — Andy Anderson captured a caution-free Mid Atlantic Modified feature to highlight racing at Winchester Speedway on Saturday,
Anderson, the pole-sitter, pulled away from the field and had a seemingly comfortable lead until Michael Altobelli Jr. charged from his fifth-place starting spot. Altobelli made up nearly a full straight deficit and was at Anderson's bumper on the final lap.
As the two cars entered Turn 3, Altobelli went high and pulled next to the leader, but Anderson slid in front as they drove off Turn 4 to hold on for the win. Rick Hulson, TJ DeHaven and Justin Cullum rounded out the Top 5.
The URC Sprint Cars would have a pair of 15-lap features during the night. In the opener, Josh Weller got the jump on Adam Carberry on the opening lap and pulled away. Jason Shultz passed Carberry for second. Jake Karklin and Dallas Schott finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The field would be inverted for the second Sprint Car event. Kevin Darling got the lead over Ryan Stillwagon heading into Turn 1 and would pull away to the victory. Karklin, Andy Best, Schott and Weller followed Darling.
In the Limited Late Models, Levi Crowl and Wesley Bonebrake led the field. After one restart, Bonebrake took control from Lap 1 and built a big lead before it was erased by caution on Lap 8.
Sam Archer was able to pass the leader on a restart, but Bonebrake and Archer would collide on a future restart in the caution-filled event with Bonebrake coming out on top.
Bonebrake was able to hold off the field after a caution on Lap 22 to take the win. Jonathan DeHaven, Justin Fulton, Bubby Tharp Jr. and Craig Parril rounded out the Top 5.
In the SCDRA/Winchester UCAR divisions, Rusty Poston and Jason Jarvis would exchange the lead early before Andrew Hoffner took control after a restart to pull away. Robbie Carrol, Jarvis, Shawn Payne and Poston would complete the Top 5.
Report: Commanders purchase land in Woodbridge
The Washington Commanders have bought land in Woodbridge for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced the acquisition. The Commanders paid approximately $100 million for 200 acres of land in Prince William County and are still considering other locations in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, the person said.
This site is just over 20 miles outside D.C., about a 45-minute drive from RFK Stadium, which was the team’s home from 1961-1996. The Commanders’ current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.
ESPN, which first reported the sale, added that the site is the team’s preferred choice for a 60,000-seat domed stadium that would be available for use year-round and include a practice facility and amphitheater. Building a stadium that could host a Super Bowl has long been considered one of the organization’s goals.
Owner Dan Snyder and Co. have been looking at several possible sites in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, though the specter of investigations into the team's finances clouded how those jurisdictions might handle helping him finance a stadium.
The Maryland House last month approved a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field that did not include money for a new stadium. Virginia lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would make it favorable for the Commanders to build their next stadium there.
