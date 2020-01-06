WINCHESTER — James Wood High School’s Mike Onda has resigned after 16 seasons as the Colonels’ cross country coach the Frederick County Public Schools announced in a news release on Monday.
Onda took over the program in 2004 and had his best season this past fall. The boys’ team won the Class 4 Northwestern District Championship and the girls’ team was the district runner-up. Both squads were second in the Region 4C meet and ended long droughts by advancing to the state meet.
The boys advanced to the state meet for the first time since 2003 and girls qualified for the first time since 1986. The girls placed fourth in the Class 4 meet, while the boys were 10th.
Onda is a business teacher at the school and has been the head coach of the Colonels’ outdoor track & field team for the past two seasons.
“As the Coordinator of Student Activities, I’m thankful for the many years Mr. Onda has dedicated to our cross country program,” Craig Woshner said in the release. “His teams proved to be very successful, particularly over the past two seasons, and have set a high standard for future teams.”
“As a business teacher and coach, Mr. Onda sets high expectations for students and is committed to helping each and every student reach their full potential in the classroom and in athletic competition,” James Wood principal Sam Gross also said in the release. “With the runners who will be returning to our cross country teams next year, I expect there to be a great deal of interest in succeeding Mr. Onda as our cross country coach. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in competitive distance running, prior coaching experience within a successful program and a plan to continue building our cross country program into one of the premier programs in Virginia.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Warren County 54, Clarke County 45
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County broke open a tie game by outscoring Clarke County 24-9 in the third quarter and held on for the Bull Run District triumph.
Tied 21-21 at the half, the Wildcats (3-6) led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before the Eagles (4-7) rallied to within 50-41 with 2:47 left. Warren County held on from there.
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellis Nei 15 points, 4 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 14 points, 10 rebounds; Brendan Haun 6 points, 2 assists; Warren County: Gabe Davis 25 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hampshire (W.Va.) 46, Handley 36
WINCHESTER — Hampshire (W.Va.) knocked off Handley at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Monday.
Hampshire led 22-16 at halftime against the Judges (2-9) and opened the margin up to 34-22 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Jadyn Washington 10 points; Laura Hogan 8 points; Tierney Finley 7 points; Hampshire: Cat Corbin 15.
Monday's Score: Warren County 55, Clarke County 51 (OT)
