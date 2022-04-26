Randolph Martin has retired after three seasons as the Handley girls’ basketball coach the school announced on Tuesday evening.
The Judges finished 1-22 overall and 0-12 in the Class 4 Northwestern District this past season and were 7-46 overall and 5-27 in the district in Martin’s tenure. He had served as an assistant boys’ coach, a head JV boys’ coach and an assistant girls’ coach before taking over the girls’ program after Randi Jones resigned.
“I want to take this moment to thank the assistants, players, parents and Judges Athletic Association for the opportunity of coaching the girls' and boys' teams over the years,” Martin said in the news release. “I loved being a part of the Handley tradition and my time here will never be forgotten.”
“Coach Martin’s energy and effort guiding the basketball program was always present,” Handley coordinator of student activities Reed Prosser said in the release. “Coach Martin has given a tremendous amount to Handley and we thank him for his service.
“Whether it was leading the girls’ team through the pandemic or serving as a longtime assistant for the boys and girls, Coach Martin was a staple on the Handley basketball sideline. His knowledge and passion for the game, as well as his style and professionalism will be missed. We wish Randolph well and will miss him on the sideline.”
Handley will begin its search to fill the opening immediately.
Softball: Millbrook 7, Liberty 4
BEALETON — Millbrook completed a regular-season sweep of first-place Liberty with a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (8-7, 4-4) are the only team to hand the Eagles (7-4, 5-2) a district loss. Emily Jeffries fired a seven-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks to key the victory.
Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 3 hits (double, triple), 2 RBIs; Paige Flinchum 2 hits; Jeffries double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allie Simmons 2 runs; Mackenzie Edwards double.
Boys' soccer: Handley 2, Kettle Run 1 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Sam Cornette scored off an assist from Dash Fitzsimmons two minutes into overtime to give first-place Handley (11-1-1, 8-1) the win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Cornette also assisted on Jag Fitzsimmons' goal early in the second half. Owen Turnbull had six saves.
Millbrook 2, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Nick Catlett made a crucial save with about 10 minutes remaining to help preserve Millbrook's Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Liberty on Tuesday.
Will Demus had a goal and assisted on David Benavides' game-winner for the Pioneers (9-3, 7-1). Hamilton Lopez assisted on Demus' score.
Girls' soccer: Millbrook 6, Liberty 3
WINCHESTER — Kaitlyn Arthur had two goals and two assists to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win against Liberty on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (5-6-1, 3-4-1) held a 20-14 edge in shots.
Millbrook leaders: Amy Huggett 2 goals; Molly Ludwig 1 goal, 2 assists; Lexi Walter 1 goal; Kate Schwartzmiller 1 assist; Skylar Decker 4 saves
Baseball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Brandon Mullins and Carl Keenan combined on a three-hitter as Millbrook (13-1, 7-0) remained unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over last-place Liberty (3-12, 0-6) on Tuesday.
Mullins allowed one hit, an unearned run and walked one with eight strikeouts. Keenan allowed two hits with one strikeout in two scoreless innings.
Chase Ford's sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth plated the winning run.
Millbrook leaders: Ford 2 hits, 2 stolen bases; Nate Brookshire double, 2 stolen bases; Mullins RBI; Ethan Burgreen RBI, 2 stolen bases.
Kettle Run 16, Handley 3
WINCHESTER — Handley led 2-1 through four innings before Kettle Run's offense exploded in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash.
The Cougars (7-4, 5-3) scored twice in the fifth inning to take the lead and erupted for six runs in the sixth and seven in the seventh to bounce the Judges (3-12, 1-7).
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 3 hits (double, triple), 2 runs, RBI; Austin Smith double; Jacob Duffy RBI; Griffin Hott 5 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 7 walks, 5 strikeouts.
College baseball: SU 12, E. Mennonite 8
WINCHESTER — Gavin Horning had four hits, including a three-run double in the fifth inning that gave Shenandoah University the lead for good, in a comeback ODAC win against Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday.
The Hornets (27-9-1, 12-5-1) overcame a pair of four-run deficits in the contest. Trailing 8-4 in the fourth, they closed to within a run on Kyle Lisa’s RBI double and Pearce Bucher’s two-run blast to left.
In the fifth, Kooper Anderson singled, Logan Wood walked and Frankie Ritter singled to load the bases for Horning, who drilled a double to left-center to empty the bases and give SU a 10-8 lead. Ryan Clawson later plated Horning with a groundout. Lisa, who was hit by a pitch, later scored on a wild-pitch to cap the five-run uprising.
SU used seven different pitchers in the contest. Reilly Owen (3-4) pitched a scoreless fifth to get the win. Henry Delavergne has had a three-run inside-the-park homer in a four-run third inning that erased a 4-0 Royals lead.
Anderson had three hits, while Lisa added two. Bucher also had a sacrifice fly in the second. Natty Solomon had a three-run homer and drove in for the Royals (10-21, 6-12).
Women’s golf: SU places 8th in tourney
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — Shenandoah University finished its regular season Tuesday by placing eighth among nine teams at the Greenbrier Collegiate Invitational hosted by Southern Virginia University.
The Hornets shot 363 on Tuesday over the par-72, 5,870-yard Meadows Course at The Greenbrier for a 730 total in the 36-hole event. Lynchburg won with a 637 total.
Freshman Karlie Zamora had an 87 Tuesday to lead SU. She finished 31st overall with a 175 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.