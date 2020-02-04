WINCHESTER — Millbrook clinched the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ basketball regular-season title and a Region 4C berth with a 63-50 victory over Culpeper County at Casey Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (15-5, 11-1) also locked up the top seed for the district tournament and ended Handley’s three-year reign as regular-season champion.
Millbrook leaders: Tyson Stewart 17 points; Julien Hagerman 15 points; Jordan Jackson 7 points; T.J. Spain 7 points.
James Wood 55, Liberty 40
BEALETON — James Wood snapped a five-game losing streak with a triumph over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels (12-7, 7-5) led 13-4 after the opening quarter and 28-15 at the half.
James Wood leaders: Ethan Russell 14 points, 8 rebounds; Jaden Ashby 14 points; Lavaughan Freeman 14 points.
Fauquier 64, Handley 63 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Evan Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to give Fauquier its second Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley in four days on Tuesday. The Judges (11-10, 8-5 district) lost control of the ball in the front court on their final possession and could not get a shot off.
The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter and Handley led 29-28 at the half and 45-40 after three quarters against Fauquier (10-6, 6-7). The game went into overtime tied after 54 after the Judges missed a well-contested jumper in the final seconds of regulation.
Leaders — Handley: Demitri Gardner 23 points, Kemani Curry 12 points, Isaac Menefee 10 points. Fauquier: Thurman Smith 17 points, Evan Jackson 13 points, Devin Lewis and Hunter Lamper 10 points each.
Tuesday’s score: Kettle Run 59, Sherando 49. Warriors fall to 4-17, 2-11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 80, Liberty 44
WINCHESTER — Fresh off breaking her own school record with 44 points on Friday, Makayla Firebaugh lit up the scoreboard again with 39 points as James Wood whipped Liberty at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels (17-2, 11-1) led 49-21 at the half.
Leaders — James Wood: Brenna Prunty 16 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points; Brooklyn Crate 7 points; Liberty: Brianna Gutierrez 13 points.
Sherando 43, Kettle Run 36
NOKESVILLE — Sherando held Kettle Run to five points in the final period to rally to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 11-10 overall, 7-6 district.
Leaders — Sherando: Jaiden Polston 12 points; Grace Burke 12 points; Asia James 7 points; Kettle Run: Katherine Bloom 10.
Fauquier 48, Handley 32
WINCHESTER — Fauquier outscored Handley 15-4 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Judges (3-18, 2-11) led 14-8 after one quarter but Fauquier rallied to take a 24-20 halftime lead, then extended its edge to 33-28 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Laura Hogan 11 points; Jadyn Washington 8 points. Fauquier: Tia Minor 21 points.
Millbrook 66, Culpeper County 37
CULPEPER — Avery O'Roke had 24 points and three steals to lead Millbrook (21-0, 13-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) to a win over Culpeper County on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders — Kennedi Rooks 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists, 4 blocks; Emily Magee 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Ali Hauck 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Cianna Harrison 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 79, Eastern Mennonite 43
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University cruised to an ODAC win over Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday.
Leading 17-7 after one quarter, the Hornets (13-7, 9-4) scored the first 15 points of the second quarter to blow the game open. SU scored 22 consecutive points over final 3:19 of the first quarter and the first 7:57 of the second. The Hornets led 34-9 at the half against the Royals (3-16, 2-11).
SU opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run to push the lead to 45-9. The lead grew as high as 43 points (79-36) in the final quarter.
Sarah Sondrol led SU with 14 points. Olivia Weinel and Jordan Sondrol added 10 points each, while Ragan Johnson netted nine. Sarah Donley added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds. Chloe Roach had 21 points for the Royals.
