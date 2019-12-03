ASHBURN — Musselman (W.Va.) senior transfer Taralle Hayden scored 25 points, but the Millbrook boys’ basketball team lost to Stone Bridge 81-60 in its season-opener on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Tyson Stewart 13 pts; Julian Hagerman 8 points, 4 rebounds.
SVCA 86, Frederick 65
STEPHENS CITY — Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics beat Frederick Force to win its home opener on Tuesday. SVCA (1-1) led 40-29 at halftime and 66-53 after three quarters.
SVCA leaders: Anthony Burke 27 points; Josh Moutaleare 20 points.
Broadway 75, Clarke County 72 (OT)
BERRYVILLE — Broadway missed a chance to win with a free throw with 0.4 seconds left in regulation, but outlasted Clarke County in overtime in the season-opener for both teams on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 15 points; Trey Trenary 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Colby Childs 12 points, 4 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 10 points, 8 rebounds; Daniel Jones 10 points.
Tuesday’s score: Central 57, Sherando 54. Warriors are 0-1. Central outscored Sherando 8-2 in the final 1:28 of the game.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sherando 53, Central 37
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando rallied from a 14-9 deficit after one quarter and a 28-27 deficit at halftime to win in Brooklyn Wilson's head coaching debut on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 40-35 after three quarters and outscored the Falcons 13-0 in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Leaders — Sherando: Isabel Hall 21 points; Grace Burke 13 points. Central: Maria Marston 17 points.
Frederick 47, SVCA 32
STEPHENS CITY — Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics (1-1) lost to Frederick Force on Tuesday. Frederick led 29-20 at the half.
SVCA leaders: Gabby Valentinetti 13 points.
Clarke County 51, Broadway 44
BROADWAY — Raegan Owens had 19 points and two steals to lead Clarke County to a season-opening win over Broadway on Monday. The Eagles led 12-2 after one quarter, 36-24 at the half and 41-34 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Willow Oliver 9 points; Allison Sipe 8 points, 2 steals; Ellie Brumback 3 assists, 2 steals; Sara Wenzel 3 steals.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SU’s Jones named first team all-region
GILBERT, Ariz. — Sophomore Kelsey Jones headlines a group of three Shenandoah University field hockey players earning Longstreth/NFHCA All-Region honors in selections announced Tuesday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Jones was selected as a midfielder to the first team. Classmate Isabella Morande, a goalkeeper, and senior midfielder Taylor Hayes were picked to the second team.
Jones is the first SU player to earn first team accolades and is now a candidate for All-America. The All-America teams will be announced next week. Jones led the nation with 24 assists and she added nine goals. She was second on SU with 42 points.
Hayes, the all-time leading scorer in program history, led the Hornets with 19 goals and nine assists for 47 points. Morande had 1.10 goals against average and 89 saves in 1,204 minutes played. She also had five solo shutouts and one combined shutout.
