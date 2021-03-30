WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys won the team title and Pioneers junior Lina Guerrero won the girls’ individual race in her season debut in a cross country tri competition with Sherando and Handley on Tuesday at Kernstown Battlefield.
In the boys’ meet, Millbrook scored 34 points, Handley had 47 and Sherando had 49. Judges junior Nicolo Schianchi placed first overall with a 3.1-mile time of 18 minutes, 18.1 seconds to win by four seconds.
In the girls’ meet, Sherando placed first with 17 points and Handley was second with 38. Guerrero — a two-time All-Region 4C runner — was the only person to run for Millbrook and won by six seconds with a time of 22:10.1.
Millbrook boys’ scorers: 4. Matthew Topham 19:42.8; 5. Trevor Lloyd 20:07.8; 6. Austin Conley 20:22, 7. Colin Stephanites 20:26.3; 12. Teague Mendez 21:26.4.
Handley boys’ scorers: 1. Schianchi 18:18.1, 3. Garrett Stickley 18:59.3; 9. Logan Coffelt 21:22.8; 10. Jack Smith 21:22.8; 14. Elliott Redcay 21:31.9.
Sherando boys’ scorers: 2. James Harris 18:22.1; 10. Dylan McGraw 20:38. 11. Ben Freilich 21:25.5; 13: Connor Sanders 21:29.8; 15. Camden Palmer 21:32.7.
Sherando girls’ scorers: 2. Eva Winston 22:16; 3. Emma Ahrens 22:18.7; 4. Molly Robinson 22:33.7; 5. Ryleigh Combs 24:32.2; 8. Mary Toomey 26:39.7.
Handley girls’ scorers: 6. Mia Kern 25:02.6; 7. Peyton Duvall 25:10.7; 9. Page Brubaker 26:58.1; 10. Emma Fout 27:06.4; 11. Emma Westfall 27:14.3.
Kettle Run tops Handley in golf dual
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run edged Handley 181-185 in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf dual on Tuesday at the Winchester Country Club.
Handley’s Jack Thome was medalist by one stroke with a 42.
Other Handley scorers: Sam Thome 47; Bobby Kaniecki 48; Austin Smith 48.
Handley volleyball falls to Fauquier
WARRENTON — Fauquier completed a season sweep with a 3-1 (25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17) win over Handley on Tuesday in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action.
The Judges are 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the district.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 14 kills, 18 digs; Anna Prosser 12 kills, 10 digs; Lindsay Pifer 6 kills, 29 assists, 12 digs.
Clarke volleyball falls to Madison
MADISON — The Clarke County volleyball team lost 3-1 (23-25, 31-29, 25-14, 25-13) to Madison County in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt had 34 assists; Bella Stem 19 kills, 5 blocks; Abby Peace 15 kills, 2 aces; Natalia Rodriguez 34 digs; Charlotte Maiberger 18 digs.
SU baseball wins 11th straight
BRIDGEWATER — Colby Martin smacked a two-run double in a three-run third inning and Keegan Woolford homered twice and drove in three runs as Shenandoah University extended its win streak to 11 games with an 8-2 ODAC baseball win at Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Woolford hit solo home runs in the first and fifth innings. His second gave him 31 career home runs, breaking the school record he shared with Scott Van Dusseldorp (class of 2010) and Cory Nelson (2012).
Reilly Owen and Cade Templeton combined on a six-hitter as the Hornets (12-1, 9-0) remained unbeaten in league play.
Leading 1-0, the Hornets loaded the bases when Matt Moon was hit by a pitch, Frankie Ritter doubled and Woolford walked. Martin then doubled to center to drive in two. Pearce Bucher’s RBI groundout capped the scoring in the frame.
Woolford homered in the top of the fifth. Owen gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth before giving way to Templeton with two outs in the sixth. Owen allowed three hits and walked five, while striking out four. Templeton allowed three hits, an unearned run and two walks, while striking out four.
Bucher singled and scored on Haden Madagan’s single in a two-run eighth. Ritter singled, swiped second and scored on Woolford’s RBI double in the ninth.
Woolford, who scored three times, led SU’s 11-hit attack with three hits. Ritter and Martin added two each.
Earlier in the day, SU moved up three spots to No. 13 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll. SU has 316 points. Trinity (Texas) continues to lead the poll with 15 first-place votes and 608 points. Washington University of St. Louis (nine first place votes) is two points behind Trinity.
Eagles sweep twinbill from Hornets
BRIDGEWATER — Former Millbrook High School standout Kaitlyn Tirona belted a two-run double in a five-run fifth inning as Bridgewater rallied to a 6-1 ODAC softball win over Shenandoah University in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Eagles unloaded for 13 hits in a 9-2 win in the nightcap as SU (3-11, 0-6) remained winless in league action.
In the opener, Samantha Hensley also had a two-run double in the fifth as the Eagles erased a 1-0 lead by the Hornets.
BayLee Jenkins singled and scored in the second inning for SU. Bridgewater’s Brantley Swift (7-0) tossed a five-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts.
In the second game, Hensley had three hits and drove in two for the Eagles (8-0, 6-0). Jenkins had two of SU’s five hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Clarke volleyball wins third straight
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team swept Strasburg 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) on Monday for its third straight win in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles are 8-1.
Clarke County leaders: Natalia Rodriguez 15 digs, 2 aces; Bella Stem 10 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Peace 6 kills, 4 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 21 assists.
SU men’s soccer wins first game
EMORY — The Shenandoah University men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 3-0 ODAC victory at Emory & Henry on Monday.
The Hornets (1-4-2, 1-3-2 ODAC) scored twice in the first half against the Wasps (0-6, 0-6). Zach Salazar had one goal and one assist, Pedro Flor and Nikolas Como had one goal each and Christopher Wood and Braden Gallant each had one assist.
Shenandoah goalkeepers Sam Fischer and Dylan Johnson had to make just one total save (by Fischer). SU outshot the Wasps, 25-3, including 7-1 on goal, and had an 8-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Sherando graduate and E&H sophomore Spencer Scott started in goal and made three saves on five shots while playing the entire first half. Scott played the entire second half as a defensive midfielder. For the season, Scott has 25 saves and a .735 save percentage while playing the first halves of games in goal. Scott typically plays almost off the second halves of games as a field player.
SU men’s golf places third in tourney
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s golf team placed third out of 12 teams on Monday at its own invitational.
Playing at the par-72, 6367-yard Winchester Country Club, the Hornets backed up a 337 morning round with a 307 in the afternoon.
Lynchburg, with a 317-302—619, won the one-day, 36-hole event. The Southern Virginia ‘A’ team was second at 634, three shots in front of SU. Bridgewater, Catholic and Southern Virginia all entered two teams in the event.
James Wood graduate Will Holmes paced the Hornets with a 10-over-par 152 (77-75) to finish tied for third. Blake Woodie had a team-best 73 in the afternoon round after shooting 86 in the morning to finish 13th with a 159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.