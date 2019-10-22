WINCHESTER — Millbrook made easy work of Culpeper County on Senior Night as the Pioneers cruised to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball victory on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.
Seniors Tori Johnson, Ashleigh Nail, Jordan Weir and Mikayla Ockerman were honored as the Pioneers improved to 18-1 overall, 12-1 district on the season.
Millbrook will travel to first-place James Wood (18-3, 13-0) on Thursday in a battle for the district title. If the Pioneers win Thursday, a playoff match will be held at noon on Saturday at Sherando to determine the district title and the automatic berth into the Region 4C playoffs.
Millbrook leaders: Johnson 14 kills; Ockerman 7 kills, 5 digs; Weir 5 kills, 6 blocks.
James Wood 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — James Wood remained in first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball standings as the Colonels swept past Liberty 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Kristyna Van Sickler had 13 kills, four aces and three digs to to lead James Wood (18-3, 13-0). The Colonels will host second-place Millbrook (18-1, 12-1) with a chance to clinch the district title Thursday.
James Wood leaders: Lainie Putt 10 kills; Olivia Biggs 5 kills; Hanna Plasters 14 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces; Katey Matthews 9 assists, 8-point service run in third set.
Fauquier 3, Handley 2
WARRENTON — Fauquier outlasted Handley 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 31-33, 15-9 on in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Judges fell to 6-12 overall, 4-9 district.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 22 kills, 12 digs; Lindsay Pifer 13 kills, 21 assists; Mya Swiger 30 digs.
Jefferson (W.Va.) 3, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Jefferson swept past Clarke County 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 in volleyball on Monday.
The Eagles dropped to 8-9 overall.
Clarke County leaders: Hannah Trenary 4 aces, 2 kills; Belle Reid 8 assists, Abby Peace 2 kills; Elizabeth Wallace 6 blocks; Riley Marasco with 6 digs.
Tuesday's score: Strasburg defeated Clarke County 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 in Bull Run District play.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Shenandoah 3, Mary Baldwin 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Mary Baldwin 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7 at the Wilkins Center on Tuesday.
Former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard led the Hornets (9-16) with 24 assists and three aces. Former Colonels standout Kate Poppo and Emily Cheatwood each smacked 12 kills. Gabby Coradazzi had 23 digs, while Poppo added 20. Cheatwood had six blocks.
