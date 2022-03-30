LEESBURG — The Millbrook girls' tennis team swept all six singles matches on the way to an 8-1 triumph against Tuscarora on Wednesday. The Pioneers are 7-1.
Millbrook singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-3; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-2; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-3; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-6; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-1.
Millbrook doubles winners: No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-0; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-0.
Women's lacrosse: Mary Washington 13, SU 12
WINCHESTER — Mary Washington's Kayla Sarazin scored with 4:17 remaining to give the Eagles a victory against Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
SU (6-3) led 10-9 entering the final period, but Mary Washington rallied to take a 12-11 lead. Emma Stiffler's fourth goal tied the score with 5:02 remaining, but Sarazin netted the game-winner less than a minute later.
Reilly Cisar, Emily Onorato and Gabriella Raspanti added two goals each for the Hornets. Stiffler also had two assists. SU keeper Ashley MacFarlane had seven saves.
Sarazin and Katie Blair had four goals each for the Eagles (6-4).
