WINCHESTER — Julien Hagerman fired in 23 points as the Millbrook boys’ basketball team handed Handley its first loss to a district opponent since 2016 with a 59-36 romp at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Monday.
The Pioneers (7-4, 4-0) grabbed a 21-15 halftime lead in the Class 4 Northwestern District clash. They extended the margin to 41-27 after three quarters and continued to pull away in the final period.
The last loss for Handley (5-5, 2-1) to a district opponent was a 63-56 defeat against the Pioneers in the Conference 21 West tournament title game on Feb. 18, 2016.
Leading scorers — Millbrook: Tarelle Hayden 11 points; Jordan Jackson 6 points; Ben Oates 6 points; Tyson Stewart 6 points.
Manassas Park 79, Sherando 73 (3 OT)
STRASBURG — Manassas Park pulled away from foul-plagued Sherando to win a three-overtime marathon in a consolation game of the Rams Hardwood Classic.
The Warriors (3-8), who trailed for most of the second half, took a 54-53 lead on Keli Lawson’s putback with 13 seconds left in regulation. The Cougars converted one of two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
The teams were tied at 60-60 at the end of the first overtime and 67-67 at the end of the second OT. Three Warriors fouled out during the first two overtimes.
Leaders — Sherando: Lawson 21 points, 15 rebounds; Cole Armel 17 points; Zachary Symons 13 points; Adrian Myers 8 points; Dylan Rodeffer 8 points; Manassas Park: Brysen Boots 17 points; Ethan Garza 17 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 82, Handley 12
WINCHESTER — Avery O’Roke scored 22 points as Millbrook buried Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Monday.
The Pioneers (11-0, 4-0) rolled out to a 48-8 halftime lead against the Judges (2-7, 1-2).
Leaders — Millbrook: Jenna McClung 11 points; Kennedi Rooks 11 points; Ali Hauck 8 points; Vanessa Cooper 8 points; Lauren Bartlett 8 points; Handley: Tierney Finley 7 points.
Sherando 48, Moorefield (W.Va.) 26
STRASBURG — Sherando avenged an earlier season loss by blowing out Moorefield (W.Va.) in a consolation game of the Rams Hardwood Classic on Monday.
The Warriors (6-6) led 15-11 at halftime and blew the game open in the second half against Moorefield, which defeated them 39-26 in a tournament earlier this season.
Leaders — Sherando: Haley Mack 19 points, 6 rebounds; Grace Burke 14 points; Lizzie Campbell 7 points; Ella Carlson 6 points, 10 rebounds; Moorefield: Lindsey Rinker 12 points.
Monday’s score: Luray defeated Clarke County 56-43.
