WOODSTOCK — Led by outstanding balance at the top, the Millbrook girls’ cross country squad dominated in winning the team competition at the Central Invitational on Saturday.
In the team scoring, the Pioneers totaled 51 points to easily outdistance second-place James Wood (100) among the 19 teams scored in the varsity meet.
The Pioneers’ win was paced by Angelina Guerrero (19:03); Madison Murphy (19:20) and Rebecca Edlich (19:35), who were third through fifth, respectively, overall.
James Wood had Top-10 finishes from Kenzie Konyar (sixth, 19:44) and Lauren Beatty (seventh, 19:52).
Handley (223) and Sherando (229) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Clarke County (321) was 16th.
Millbrook: 3. Angelina Guerrero 19:03; 4. Madison Murphy 19:20; 5. Rebecca Edlich 19:35; 14. Maria Mejia Villalon 20:16.44; 32. Cailey Johnson 21:08.
James Wood: 6. Kenzie Konyar 19:44; 7. Lauren Beatty 19:52; 28. Quetzali Angel-Perez 21:01.72; 29. Audrey Sandy 21:01.97; 38. Isabella Newman 21:23.
Handley: 19. Tori Stanford 20:32; 25. Kendall Felix 20:53; 33. Sarah Roberson 21:09; 76. Lauren Mason 23:07; 82. Lily England 23:24.
Sherando: 24. Molly Robinson 20:50; 35. Karli Brown 21:12; 47. Julianna Duke 21:34; 60. Lea Aufdenberg 22:18; 75. Lindsay Davis 23:06.
Clarke County: 50. Ellen Smith 21:48; 56. Sydney Jacobson 22:07; 68. Kateri Thorne 22:51; 70. Ava Mansfield 22:53; 91. Hannah Ventura 23:39.15.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Millbrook paces local sweep at Central
WOODSTOCK — Millbrook’s victory led a Top 4 sweep from area teams at the Central Invitational on Saturday.
The Pioneers totaled 85 points to win the 22-team meet. James Wood (112), Sherando (143) and Handley (146) followed. Clarke County (360) was 14th.
Silas Schroer (16.09) took third to pace Millbrook. Christopher Simonelli (10th, 16:42) also had a Top-10 finish.
Nathaniel Woshner (eighth, 16:37) led the Colonels. James Harris (fourth, 16:11.38) paced the Warriors, while Grayson Westfall (fifth, 16:11.77) and Bennett Cupps (sixth, 16:14) had Top-10 times for the Judges.
Millbrook: 3. Silas Schroer 16:09; 10. Christopher Simonelli 16:42; 14. Carter Johnson 16:52; 25. Peyton Comins 17:23; 33. Chance Crosen 17:34.
James Wood: 8. Nathaniel Woshner 16:37; 20. Liam McDonald 17:15.83; 24. Chris White 17:21.69; 28. Luke Matthews 17:29; 32. Ethan Bowman 17:32.85.
Sherando: 4. James Harris 16:11.38; 13. Graham Schultz 16:51.69; 22. Ty Waits 17:17; 41. Jonathan Gates 18:00.07; 63. Luke Waits 18:29.
Handley: 5. Grayson Westfall 16:11.77; 6. Bennett Cupps 16:14; 12. Ryan Stickley 16:51.45; 42. Ben Babb 18:00.35; 81. James Wang 19:15.01.
Clarke County: 39. Ben Fulmer 17:58; 66. Reid Cox 18:33; 86. Asa Hinton 19:19; 100. Trace Mansfield 19:59.30; 101. Evan Hanley 19:59.75.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 5, Washington & Jefferson 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University recorded its first-ever win over a ranked opponent by blanking No. 17 Washington & Jefferson on Sunday.
The Hornets (2-0) extended their home winning streak to 11 games. Megan Stevens netted the first two goals of the match. Kelsey Jones had a goal and two assists, while Taylor Hayes added a goal and an assist. Serena Farmer also scored.
Isabella Morande made three saves in the shutout as SU outshot the Presidents 20-4.
Stevens, Jones and Hayes each had a goal in SU’s season-opening 4-1 win at Gettysburg on Friday. Jessica Donovan also scored, while Jones had two assists. Morande had five saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 6, Meredith 1
RALEIGH — Emily Yergin tied the career goal record at Shenandoah University as the Hornets won the Meredith Classic on Saturday with a rout of the host school.
Yergin’s second goal of the match gave her 51 which ties her with Jen (Johnson) Boyer and Brandy (Wheeler) Hudson, who both graduated in 1995.
SU (2-0) also got goals from Miya Pencile, Alison Spaziani, Kristen Fisher (penalty kick) and Kaitlyn Carter. Natalie Jacobs had two saves.
On Friday, Abby Alexa scored twice to lead a 5-1 win over North Carolina Wesleylan. Yergin, Pencile and Fisher also scored.
MEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 4, St. Vincent 1
LATROBE, Pa. — William Majano booted in a pair of penalty kicks and assisted on another goal in the second half as Shenandoah gave new coach Zack MacDougall his first win with the Hornets.
After a scoreless first half, Chance Hollins scored to give SU the lead on an assist from Majano about 10 minutes into the second half. Majano then scored on a pair of penalty kick. After St. Vincent scored, Kane Melendes netted a goal for SU with 6:30 left.
VOLLEYBALL
Shenandoah splits pair of matches
WINCHESTER — Former James Wood High School standout Megan Hillyard set a school mark with eight aces in a match as Shenandoah University buried Trinity 24-4, 25-5, 25-9 to give new coach Kent Clayberg his first win.
Former Colonels standout Kate Poppo led the Hornets with eight kills. Hillyard added 10 assists and Niki Balestri had five kills and four digs.
Earlier, SU fell 25-14, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-17 to Notre Dame (Md.). Sabrina Semo had seven kills, 12 digs and three aces. Hillyard had 17 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
SU opens season at Salisbury event
SALISBURY, Md. — The Shehandoah University women placed fourth and the men were fifth in the five-team Salisbury Fall Classic.
SU had a score of 122 in the women’s event, which was won by Navy (27). The Hornets totaled 134 in the men’s competition, which also was won by Navy (22).
SU’s Rebecca Doran set a personal best of 23:41.65 in the women’s 6K to place 24th, while Emily Miller (23:52.16) was 27th.
Tyler McCarthy (28:29.73) was 29th to lead the SU men in the 8K event. Reed Davis (30:13.78) was 45th.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SU places 11th at Denison event
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Shenandoah University placed 11th among 12 teams after Sunday’s final round at the Lynn Schweizer Invitational hosted by Denison University.
SU shot 360 on Sunday and finished with a 737 total for the two-day event. DePauw shot 643 to win.
Madison Ngo (92-82—174) and Natatiel Hill (90-87—177) were SU’s top scorers.
