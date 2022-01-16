WINCHESTER — Millbrook jumped out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat James Wood 68-52 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ basketball on Saturday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (11-1, 4-0 district) led 37-20 at the half and 55-38 after three quarters to complete a season sweep of the Colonels (4-6, 1-3) and win its 10th straight game. James Wood had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Leaders — Millbrook: Avery O’Roke 24 points; Kennedi Rooks 14 points, Hannah Stephanites 11 points, Jaliah Jackson 9 points; James Wood: Brynna Nesselrodt 11 points, 7 rebounds; Gabby Valentinetti 10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Aubrey Grove 8 points, 10 rebounds; Aleeya Silver 7 points, Jolie Jenkins 7 points.
Wrestling: Sherando takes duals title
CHANTILLY — Sherando High School went 5-0 to capture the Freedom (South Riding) duals tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors defetead John Champe (60-15), Briar Woods (63-12), Broad Run (72-4), Thomas Edison (35-33) and Riverheads (42-39).
Undefeated Sherando wrestlers: Anthony Lucchiani (120), Keagan Judd (145), Brogan Teter (152), Michael Gause (160), Brandon Blair (170).
Men’s basketball: SU 76, Randolph 72
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University held off Randolph’s late comeback to secure an ODAC win on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-10, 2-2) led 72-64 after a pair of free throws from Matt Barnes with 3:15 left. The WildCats got within 75-72 and had a chance to tie, but missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left.
Jaylen Williams returned to action for SU and pumped in 25 points. Binwi Bihai added 10 points off the bench, while Deondre McNeil recorded eight points and eight rebounds. Evan Makle had 17 points and Danny Bickey netted 16 for Randolph (3-10, 0-5).
College wrestling: SU seventh at tourney
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Led by Colton White’s runner-up finish, Shenandoah University placed seventh at the Will Abele Invitational hosted by Ursinus College on Saturday.
The Hornets earned 69.5 points in the 13-team event. Western New England won with 143.5 points.
Wrestling at 141 pounds, White had three pins before dropping a 5-4 decision to Jojo Lotruglio of Norwich in the championship match.
Patrick Coffron, who had four pins and a tech fall among his six victories, was third at 149 pounds. Jalen Cornelius (157) and Dylan Weaver (174) both finished fifth.
Indoor track: SU men, women score wins
NEWPORT NEWS — Shenandoah University’s women and men’s teams each notched three individual wins at the Captains Invitational hosted by Christopher Newport University on Saturday
Kaitlin Measell was a double-winner for women, capturing the 60-meters in 8.33 secponds and and the long jump with a leap of 5.17 meters. Jessica Rendfry took the weight throw with a toss of 12.98 meters.
The SU men swept the throwing events with Tucker Kindig winning the weight throw (16.82 meters) and Wyatt Schannauer capturing the shot put (13.40 meters). Hampton Cobb took the long jump (6.36 meters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.