WINCHESTER — Ali Hauck’s double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds led top-seeded Millbrook to an 86-33 romp against No. 8 Handley in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4 Northwestern District Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Casey Gymnasium.
Hauck also had five steals and four assists as the Pioneers (23-1) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will host Sherando (13-10), a 77-48 winner over Culpeper County, on Tuesday. Handley finishes its season 3-20.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O’Roke 15 points; Emily Magee 11 points; Jenna McClung 11 points, Vanessa Cooper 9 points; Sofia Lertora 8 points.
James Wood 56, Kettle Run 23
WINCHESTER — James Wood’s Makayla Firebaugh outscored Kettle Run, netting 25 points as the second-seeded Colonels rolled to a Class 4 Northwestern District Girls’ Basketball Tournament romp at Shirley Gymnasium.
Firebaugh had 18 points in the first half for James Wood (21-3), which will host third-seeded Fauquier (14-8), a 42-24 winner over Liberty, in Tuesday’s semifinals.
James Wood leaders: Brooklyn Crate 8 points; Brenna Prunty 8 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 55, Sherando 47
WINCHESTER — Eighth seeded Sherando gave No. 1 Millbrook a scare, but the Pioneers survived in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals at Casey Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Warriors, thanks to 13 points from Darius Lane, led 26-24 at the half. They increased the lead to 31-24 in the third quarter before the Pioneers closed the period on an 11-0 run behind seven points from Jordan Jackson. The Pioneers then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and held on from there.
Millbrook (17-6) will host Fauquier (13-8) on Tuesday in the semifinals. Sherando finishes its season 5-18.
Leaders — Millbrook: Tarelle Hayden 14 points; Julien Hagerman 12 points; Jordan Jackson 10 points, 7 rebounds; Ben Oates 8 points. Sherando: Darius Lane 17 points; Keli Lawson 10 points, 9 rebounds; Cole Armel 10 points, 7 rebounds.
Kettle Run 49, James Wood 45
WINCHESTER — Sixth-seeded Kettle Run held off James Wood’s fourth-quarter comeback to upset the third-seeded Colonels in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Cougars led 14-7 after one quarter, 30-23 at the half and 37-29 entering the final period before the Colonels rallied. James Wood closed to within 45-44 with just under a minute remaining, but could get no closer.
Kettle Run (9-10) will travel to Handley (12-11), a 74-43 winner over Culpeper County, on Tuesday. James Wood finishes its season 13-10.
James Wood leaders: Connor Ballentine 14 points, Jerome McCarthy 8 points, Ethan Russell, Ben Smith 7 points each.
