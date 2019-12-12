WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke scored seven of her game-high 23 points in the final period as unbeaten Millbrook pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-51 victory against Tuscarora on Thursday,
The Pioneers (5-0) trailed 11-8 after one period and were tied with the Huskies at 42-42 going into the final quarter.
Millbrook leaders: Ali Hauck 15 points, Sofia Lertora 8 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Tuscarora 73, Millbrook 68
LEESBURG — Tuscarora dropped Millbrook to 2-3 on the season with a victory on Thursday.
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 18 points; Ben Oates 15 points, 8 rebounds; Kaden Buza 11 points, 4 rebounds.
Handley 62, Warren County 50
FRONT ROYAL — Demitri Gardner scored 24 points as Handley rallied from a slow start and knocked off Warren County on Wednesday.
The Judges (3-0) trailed 11-8 after the opening quarter, but led 25-24 at the half. Gardner had seven points and Kemani Curry added six in the third quarter as Handley outscored the Wildcats 21-14 to take control.
Leaders — Handley: Curry 13, Ethan Schwantes 12. Warren County: Gabriel Davis 22, Elias Carter 15.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Clarke County 54, Skyline 46
BERRYVILLE — Sara Wenzel had 16 points, five steals and three assists to lead Clarke County to a win over Skyline on Wednesday. The Eagles are 2-2.
Clarke County leaders: Willow Oliver 11 points; Alison Sipe 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Raegan Owens 8 points; Ellie Brumback 7 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Clarke County splits two duals
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County defeated Broadway 60-49 but lost to Wilson Memorial 73-53 in dual meet action on Wednesday at Westover Pool. Wilson Memorial beat Broadway 79-48.
Clarke County winners: 200-yard medley relay: Derek Sprincis, Cooper Lowell, Liam Whalen, Hudson Sauers, 2:04.22; 200 freestyle: Sprincis, 2:01.59; 50 free: Liam Whalen 25.40; 100 free: Lowell 56.54; 200 free relay: Lowell, Dylan Rosenbohm, Hudson Sauers, Whalen, 1:58.09; 100 backstroke: Sprincis 1:04.43; 100 breaststroke: Lowell 1:16.69.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Eagles drop two duals
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County lost to Wilson Memorial 79-10 and Broadway 93-6 in dual meet action on Wednesday at Westover Pool. Broadway beat Wilson Memorial 82-51.
Clarke County leader: 200 IM: 3. Samantha Pitts, 3:05.72.
