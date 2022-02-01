BEALETON — Millbrook High School held Liberty to just three baskets for the entire game as the Pioneers cruised to a 54-9 Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball victory on Tuesday.
Millbrook (15-2, 7-0) led 20-5 at the half and 38-9 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Michaela Owens 17 points (5 3-pointers); Hannah Stephanites 14 points; Kennedi Rooks and Lauren Bartlett with 6 points each.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 49, Liberty 47
WINCHESTER — One night after winning an 82-66 game at Liberty, the Pioneers pulled out a different kind of win to remain unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Millbrook improved to 10-7, 7-0 district.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 23 points; Ryan Liero 12 points; Detric Brown 11 points.
Handley 74, Kettle Run 65
WINCHESTER — Tavon Long recorded 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead Handley to a 74-65 win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Long made 9 of 10 field goal attempts, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, for the Judges (8-8, 5-3).
Other Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Jacob Duffy 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists.
Rappahannock 51, Clarke Co. 42
BERRYVILLE — Rappahanock County outscored Clarke County 18-8 in the third quarter to pull away to a Bull Run District victory on Tuesday.
The Eagles (6-8, 4-7) trailed 24-19 at the half, but could not overcome the decisive third period.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 13 points; Cordell Broy 10 points; Luke Lyman 9 points.
