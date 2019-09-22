MECHANICSVILLE — The Millbrook High School girls' cross country team finished fifth among 35 teams and the boys placed 12th among 43 teams in the RVA Relays on Saturday.
Sherando also competed in the event, which had five team members running equal legs in a 12.5K race.
Millbrook's girls ran a time of 46 minutes, 6 seconds in the event. Sherando placed 16th with a time of 47:35. Ocean Lakes (44:45) took the title.
In the boys' event, Millbrook posted a time of 39:03. Sherando took 18th in a time of 39:12. Deep Run (36:59) captured the title.
Millbrook girls' runners (in order of participation): Angelina Guerrero 8:56; Cailey Johnson 9:49; Maria Mejia Villalon 9:37; Rebecca Edlich 9:04; Madison Murphy 8:37.
Sherando girls' runners: Eva Winston 9:22; Julianna Duke 9:39; Karli Brown 9:34; Ryleigh Combs 9:45; Molly Robinson 9:14
Millbrook boys' runners: Christopher Simonelli 7:49; Peyton 7:57; Chance Crosen 7:52; Carter Johnson 7:47; Silas Schroer 7:35.
Sherando boys' runners: Ty Waits 7:34; Graham Schultz 7:48; Luke Waits 8:17; Jonathan Gates 8:04; James Harris 7:27.
Colonels shine at large meet
HERSHEY, Pa. — James Wood's girls took ninth and the Colonels boys placed 18th at the PIAA Foundation cross country meet on Saturday.
Kenzie Konyar ran 20 minutes, 25 seconds over the 5K course to place 26th overall among 333 finishers to lead the James Wood girls, who totaled 362 points. North Allegheny (Pa.) won the 47-team Girls' 3A Gold meet with 97.
Nathaniel Woshner (17:48) was 49th among 347 finishers to place the Colonels boys, who totaled 594 points. Lower Merion (Pa.) won the 51-team Boys 3A Gold meet with 172.
Other James Wood girls' scorers: Lauren Beatty (59th, 21:22); Quetzali Angel-Perez (79th, 22:01); Elena Farinholt (81st, 22:03); Audrey Sandy (137th, 22:41).
Other James Wood boys' scorers: Liam McDonald (105th, 18:19); Chris White (144th, 18:44); 18:47.00 Ethan Bowman (152nd, 18:47); Luke Matthews (158th, 18:51).
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 2, York 1 (OT)
YORK, Pa. — Taylor Hayes scored three minutes into sudden-death overtime to give Shenandoah University the victory over York College on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-1) rallied after giving up a goal less then 30 seconds into the clash against York (3-4). Kelsey Jones' goal midway through the second half tied the score. Isabella Morande had two saves for SU, which had a 17-9 edge in shots.
VOLLEYBALL
SU splits pair of Saturday matches
WINCHESTER — Former James Wood High School standout Megan Hillyard had 48 assists as Shenandoah University bounced back from an earlier loss to Virginia Wesleyan to outlast Alvernia 24-26, 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 15-11 win on Saturday.
Emily Cheatwood had a match-high 19 kills and Kieran Turner added 16 for the Hornets (4-10, 0-3 ODAC) against Alvernia (1-8). Niki Balestri and former James Wood standout Kate Poppo had 21 and 16 digs, respectively.
Earlier Saturday, Virginia Wesleyan (11-3, 3-0) remained unbeaten in ODAC play with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of SU.
Turner paced the Hornets with 11 kills, while Cheatwood added eight. Hillyard had 23 assists. Poppo and Balestri recorded 10 digs each.
On Friday, SU fell 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9 against Mount Aloysius (8-3).
Cheatwood (17), Sabrina Semo (14) and Turner (11) led the Hornets in kills. Hillyard added 33 assists and 11 digs. Balestri had 30 digs, while Poppo added 19.
MEN'S SOCCER
Shenandoah 2, Delaware Valley 0
WINCHESTER — Trace Becker scored both goals as Shenandoah University blanked Delaware Valley on Friday for its first home win.
Becker scored nine minutes into the contest off an assist from Chase Greene. At the 59-minute mark, Braden Gallant corralled a loose ball in the goalie box and passed it off to Becker for the insurance goal.
The Hornets (4-4) held Delaware Valley (3-3-1) to just six shots.
WINCHESTER SPEEDWAY
Davies has big night in E-Mods
WINCHESTER — Dan Davies, of Warren Pa., scored his first career E-Mod feature win in Saturday's "Ernie D's 40" at Winchester Speedway. Davies earned $2,500 for the win which capped a perfect night as he was the fast-timer and won his qualifying event.
The re-draw placed Davies on the outside front row for the start and he grabbed the lead and went on to lead all 40 laps. Runner-up and 2019 Winchester track champion Mike Corbin chased Davies for the duration but was unable to overtake Davies for the lead.
Ray Kable, the 2018 Winchester champ, took third, while Hunter McClendon and Justin Cullum rounded out the Top 5. Heats for the 28-car field went to Cody Williams, Kable, Corbin and Davies.
Danny Zechman took the lead on the fourth lap from Ricky Feltner and led the remaining 21 circuits to to take a $1,000-win in the Pure Stock main. Jeremy Tinsman, the 2019 track champ, was second with Brad Ritter, Rob Nichols and Jonathan DeHaven rounding out the Top 5. Heats for the 16 entrants went to Brad Ritter and Craig Parrill.
In support class action, Chad Brill took his second consecutive win in the 15-lap Enduro Stock feature. Jason Wilkins, Bill Powell, Dalton Dillman and Nathaniel Younker completed the Top 5.
Track champion Gene Wilson notched his sixth win of the season in the 15-lap U-Car feature. Ricky Shanholtz, Billy Smith, Russell Fox and Evan Faust followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.