EARLYSVILLE — The Millbrook girls’ cross country team placed third out of 28 scoring teams on Saturday in the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.
The Pioneers scored 78 points. Ocean Lakes won with 30 points and Western Albemarle was second with 52. Broad Run’s Ellie Desmond won by 15 seconds in 17:56.5 over the 3.1-mile course.
Millbrook: 6. Madison Murphy 18:51, 17. Lina Guerrero 19:50.2, 20. Becca Edlich 20:05.4, 50. Angela Dojcak 20:57.3, 87. Cailey Johnson 21:35.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Millbrook places 14th at Albemarle Invitational
EARLYSVILLE — Millbrook placed 14th out of 39 scoring teams on Saturday with 439 points in the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms. Loudoun Valley won with 31 points and Albemarle was second with 88. Loudoun Valley’s Carlos Schultz won by seven seconds in 15:08.7.
Millbrook: 48. Silas Schroer 16:45.7, 65. Carter Johnson 17:03.7, 78. Chance Crosen 17:06.4, 119. Nolan Myers 17:37.1, 149. Nicholas Hayden 17:56.6.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 3, Guilford 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University defeated Guilford College on Saturday afternoon in ODAC action.
Emily Yergin scored twice in the first eight minutes to lead the Hornets (9-5, 4-1 ODAC) past the Quakers (4-7-1, 1-3). Yergin headed in a Spaziani cross on the first goal and put a shot into the left corner after taking a pass on the right side from sophomore Traevia Morris on the second goal.
Maiya Pencile scored on an Abby Alexa assist in the 86th minute for SU to close the game’s scoring.
Shenandoah outshot the Quakers 24-4. Emilie Smith made one save for the Hornets.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 2, Shenandoah 1 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University fell 2-1 to No. 20 University of Lynchburg in overtime Saturday evening, with Alexis Brown scoring at the 62:17 mark for Lynchburg to win it.
Lynchburg (10-3, 3-0 ODAC) struck first just 6:11 into the game. A Taylor Hayes goal allowed Shenandoah (9-3, 2-1) to tie it up at 48:13 mark in the fourth quarter off a Kelsey Jones assist.
Shenandoah had a few opportunities in the final stanza to take the game, including a penalty stroke in the 50th minute.
Isabelle Morande made six saves for SU, which was outshot 12-6.
As of Saturday night, Jones led NCAA Division III in assists with 16 and is averaging 1.33 assists per game.
MEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke 3, Shenandoah 0
SALEM — Shenandoah University fell to No. 18 Roanoke in an ODAC match Saturday night.
The Maroons (11-0-2, 3-0-1 ODAC) scored in the 24th, 53rd and 62nd minutes. Roanoke outshot Shenandoah (5-8, 1-3) 20-5 and held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.
