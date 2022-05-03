Millbrook graduate and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi sophomore Tori Johnson was selected to the First Team for the Southland Conference in selections announced Monday in advance of the program’s first-ever NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament appearance.
Johnson and freshman Jade Bennett were selected as the conference’s top No. 2 pairing (each team competition consists of five pairs of players going against each other). They went 17-15 together this year, including 15-15 on Court Two, and 9-2 against conference opponents. Johnson’s overall record is 18-15, winning three matches at No. 3.
The Islanders (21-12) are the No. 15 seed and will take on No. 2 Texas Christian at 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday in the first round of the 16-team NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala.
All dual matches will be streamed live on ESPN+. The first round of the NCAA Tournament is single elimination. The eight teams that win will advance to a double-elimination quarterfinal bracket Friday.
Boys' tennis: Sherando takes two
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won a regular-season match 9-0 then took a matchup designated as a Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal matchup 5-0 against No. 6 seed Liberty on Tuesday.
No. 6 singles and all three doubles matches were forfeited by the Eagles, who had five players. Just five one-set singles matches were played in the district clash.
The Warriors (10-7, 8-4) are the No. 3 seed and face the winner of No. 2 Millbrook and No. 7 Fauquier next Tuesday in the semifinals.
Regular-season singles winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 6-0; No. 2 Andrew Bray 6-2; No. 3 Adam Hall 6-0; No. 4 Justin Lee 6-0; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 6-2.
District singles winners: No. 1 Reese 6-0; No. 2 Bray 6-0; No. 3 Hall 6-0; No. 4 Lee 6-1; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 6-1.
Millbrook 7, Fauquier 2
WARRENTON — In a preview of Thursday’s Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal, Millbrook cruised against Fauquier. The Pioneers will host at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Millbrook singles winners: No. 1 Nathan Simmons 8-0; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-0; No. 4 Ian Duckstein 8-1; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-0; No. 6 John Doepper 8-0.
Millbrook doubles winners: No. 2 Muldowney/Duckstein 8-0; No. 3 Yeager-Doepper 8-2.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook blanked Fauquier and also found out that the Falcons will forfeit Thursday’s first-round match in the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament to the Pioneers. Millbrook is the No. 2 seed for the district tournament.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-0; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-2; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-4; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-1.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-0; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-0; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-1.
James Wood 5, Kettle Run 4
WINCHESTER — James Wood took two of three doubles matches to net a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 2 Charlotte Bass 8-5; No. 4 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 6 Julia Taylor 8-3.
James Wood doubles winners: No. 2 Bass/Delawder 8-3; No. 3 Olivia Judd/Taylor 8-0.
Clarke Co. 6, Page Co. 3
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County (5-10, 3-6) knocked off Page County in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Page County had five players and forfeited matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 2 Claire Snyder 8-3; No. 3 Lily Hayton 8-4; No. 5 Ana Gonzalez 8-2.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 2 Snyder/Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 9-8 (11-9 tiebreaker).
Baseball: Millbrook 4, Fauquier 2
WARRENTON — Jerrod Jenkins allowed four hits over 6.2 innings as first-place Millbrook won a big Class 4 Northwestern District clash against Fauquier on Tuesday.
Jenkins allowed two runs (one earned) while striking out 11 and walking four before hitting his pitch limit against the Falcons (7-8, 4-4). Ethan Burgreen threw one pitch to earn the save. Jenkins also had an RBI double that capped a three-run third inning for the Pioneers (14-2, 8-1).
Millbrook leaders: Burgreen 2 runs; Nate Brookshire hit, RBI; Chase Ford hit, RBI.
James Wood 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Colin McGuire tossed a four-hitter as James Wood blanked Kettle Run in a key Class 4 Northwestern District clash on Tuesday.
McGuire walked two and struck out five. The Colonels (12-4, 5-3) took control with seven runs in the first inning against the Cougars (8-5, 6-4).
Bodie Pullen tied the program season stolen base record, set by his father and James Wood head coach Adrian Pullen 32 seasons ago, with his 25th steal. He had three stolen bases on Tuesday.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Roy two hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Eli Miller 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Pullen triple, 3 steals.
Sherando 10, Liberty 0 (6)
STEPHENS CITY — Jamie Tinsman tossed a five-hitter as Sherando knocked off Liberty in six innings on Tuesday.
Tinsman did not walk a batter and struck out four for the Warriors (11-5, 5-3). Sherando scored four runs in the second and closed out the contest with four runs in the sixth.
Sherando leaders: Gary Keats double, triple, 3 RBIs; Tyler Strosnider 2 doubles, 2 runs; Donovyn Willis 2 hits, 2 steals; Neil Holborn triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trey Williams 2 hits (double); David English double; Zach Symons 2 runs.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 4, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Sami Stevens stopped eight shots as James Wood moved within a win of the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title with a triumph over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 14-0 overall, 10-0 district.
James Wood leaders: Olivia Walker 2 goals; Sidney Rathel 1 goal, 1 assist; Jolie Jenkins 1 goal; Grace Rivas, McKenna Newcome, Sloane Ferrebee 1 assist each.
Millbrook 0, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook (5-7-2, 3-5-2) played to a Class 4 Northwestern District tie against Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Pioneers had an 11-9 edge in shots with keeper Sylar Decker making seven saves.
Liberty 3, Sherando 1
BEALETON — Sherando suffered a Class 4 Northwestern District loss to Liberty on Tuesday.
Averi Thomas, off an assist from Ella Sampsell, scored for the Warriors.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 10, Waynesboro 2
WAYNESBORO — Clarke County had its shutout streak end after 10 games, but the Eagles still hammered Waynesboro on Tuesday.
Clarke County improved to 11-0.
Clarke County leaders: Caleb Neiman 3 goals, 1 assist; Christopher LeBlanc 2 goals; Jose Ramirez, Emmett Morris, Oakley Staples, Harim Torres, Joseph Ziercher 1 goal each. Cal Beckett and Menes Ajyeman 2 assists each. Brody Murphy, Jackson Ellis and Morris 1 assist each.
Millbrook 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Will Demus has a goal and two assists to lead Millbrook past Fauquier in Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District matchup.
The Pioneers improved to 11-3 overall, 9-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Eric Price and Hamilton Lopez 1 goal each; Brandon Riley 1 assist; Nick Catlett 1 save.
James Wood 1, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Sam Frigaard scored the game-winner in the 15th minute off an assist from Ryan King as James Wood edged Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Colonels held a 14-5 edge in shots with Ben Tanger making three saves.
Softball: Sherando 7, Liberty 6 (8)
BEALETON — Sherando rallied from a 5-2 deficit after five innings, scored two runs in the eighth inning for a 7-5 lead, then held on to beat Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Kayla Grum (2 for 3) had a two-out RBI triple to tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning for Sherando (8-8, 5-3 district). In the eighth, Isabel Hall (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) put the Warriors up 6-5 with leadoff home run and Meghan Harris had an RBI double to make it 7-5.
After an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh made it 7-6 and put runners on first and second, Abbie Schellhammer entered in relief. Liberty lined the ball to center fielder Abby Vadnais, who caught the ball and threw to second to double off the runner on second.
Other Sherando leaders: Jaeda Long 2-3, double, RBI; Emma Chunta 1-3, double, 2 runs.
Fauquier 10, Millbrook 7
WARRENTON — Millbrook led 4-2 after the top of the second but Fauquier outscored the Pioneers 8-1 from the bottom the second through the end of the fifth inning to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 9-8 overall and 5-5 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Paige Flinchum 3-5, double, 2 runs, RBI; Grace Badnek 2-4, double, 2 RBIs; Allie Simmons 2-3, triple.
Kettle Run 4, James Wood 3
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run took a 4-0 lead after three innings and went on to defeat James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday. The Colonels are 6-10 (5-4 district).
James Wood leaders: Cadence Rieg 3-4, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Shutts 1-3, walk; Laken Whipkey 4.2 innings, 1 run (earned), 1 hit, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts in relief to finish the game.
Fauquier 22, Handley 3 (5)
WINCHESTER — Jenna Shull’s two-run double in the bottom of the first inning was Handley’s lone hit in a Class 4 Northwestern District loss on Monday.
Fauquier (10-3) scored 10 runs in the top of the first and never trailed against the Judges (2-15).
Hardy takes feature race at Winchester
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy captured the Limited Late Model feature to highlight racing action on Saturday at Winchester Speedway.
Hardy grabbed the lead on the first lap and dominated, leading every lap in the event by mostly a wide margin. The intrigue came behind him as Gunnar Walls, age 12, charged through the field from ninth, passing his father along the way, and finished second. Bubby Tharp Jr., Jonathan DeHaven and Rodney Walls rounded out the top five.
In the Pure Stock division, Buddy Wilson got past pole-sitter Dylan Rutherford after a lap. Wilson held off Rutherford and third-place Chuckie Johnson after a late caution to get the win. Walter Crouch and Michael Carter followed.
In the Crate Late Models, Logan Roberson got the lead from Hardy on the opening lap and went on to victory. Levi Crowl, who started seventh, got past Hardy to place second. Mike Franklin and Daniel Brown Jr., took fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the SCDRA and UCAR divisions, sixth-place starter Robbie Carroll quickly moved to second and eventually passed pole-sitter Jason Jarvis on a restart on the way to the win in the SCDRA division. Jarvis and Lonnie Hobday followed. Jeff Wilkins beat Randy Wilkins in the UCAR race.
In the Hobby Stock Division, Jason Wilkins got the lead from Davin Kaiser on Lap 4 and pulled away for the win. Cody Sumption took third.
