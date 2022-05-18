WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Kinsey Knox added a doubles crown to her singles title and Handley’s Brendan Love won for the second consecutive year in the Class 4 Northwestern District doubles championship on Wednesday at Shenandoah University’s Lowry Tennis Complex.
Knox, who won her second consecutive singles crown on Tuesday, teamed with Amanda Dalton to roll to the doubles crown. Knox and Dalton knocked off Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan 6-1, 6-3 in the final. Parikh and Meehan also were runners-up last season.
In the semifinals, Knox and Dalton whipped Kettle Run’s Payton Maloney and Maddy Garretson 6-0, 6-1. Parikh and Meehan topped Sherando’s Michaela Koch and Morgan Sutphin 6-4, 6-2.
Love, who teamed with Daniel Botros to advance to the Class 4 semifinals last year, and teammate J.H. Herrington steamrolled the boys’ doubles field. The Judges duo knocked off Millbrook’s Nate Simmons and Adriano Georgiev 6-1, 6-0 in the title match.
In the semifinals, Love and Herrington won 6-0, 6-1 against Kettle Run’s Jackson Craig and Charles Schuppin. Simmons, the district singles champ, and Georgiev advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph against James Wood’s Scott Shepherd and Ryan Stevens.
The finalists all advance to the Region 4C semifinals and will square off against opponents from the Dulles District.
Baseball: Fauquier 9, Sherando 1
WARRENTON — Fauquier's Grayson Coppage tossed a three-hitter as the fourth-seeded Falcons ended No. 5 Sherando's season in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The Warriors had just one hit and no runs against Coppage through the first six innings as the Falcons (12-9) built their 9-0 lead. Coppage walked one and struck out five.
Sherando's lone run came in the top of the seventh as Tyler Strosnider singled, moved to third on an error and scored on Jamie Tinsman's pinch-hit single.
John Bynaker and Turner Sten drove in three runs each for Fauquier, which travels to top-seeded Millbrook (18-2) at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
The Warriors, who won their first eight games, finished the season 11-10. They graduate six seniors, including Terrell Roberts, David English, Zach Symons, Tyler Campbell and Tinsman who played in the season finale.
Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 5
ELKTON — Matthew Sipe smacked four hits, including a triple, scored four runs and had two steals as Clarke County topped East Rockingham in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
With the score tied at 2-2, the Eagles (10-9, 9-7) took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third and added two more in the fifth to make it 6-2.
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Plotner 6.1 IP, 5 hits, 5 runs (1 earned), 1 walk and two strikeouts to earn the win; Tyler Chinn 0.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs to earn the save; Cordell Broy 2-3, 2 runs; Luke Lyman 2-4 (double), 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Hunter Norton 2 RBIs.
