Millbrook High School has named Jason Orr its varsity softball coach following the resignation of Rich Pell.
In addition to providing private instruction in softball, baseball and wrestling, Orr has extensive experience coaching both softball and baseball. He has 20 years of coaching experience and has coached travel teams as well as teams in youth leagues.
Over the past two years, Orr has focused on coaching travel softball teams. In 2018-19, he led the Ashburn Shooting Stars 2024 team to a 71-18-6 record. The squad also placed fourth out of 72 teams in in a national tournament held in Ocean City, Md.
Most recently, Orr coached the Shenval Swarm 14U team which finished the with a record of 25-10 last fall.
"We’re excited to have Jason Orr as the next head coach of the Millbrook High School softball team," Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said in a news release. "He brings a great deal of experience and success from the travel ball circuit that we’re hoping will carry over to our program at Millbrook. We’re looking forward to having some continuity with our softball staff and feel we’re taking a step in the right direction by hiring Coach Orr."
Pell, hired prior to the 2020 season, did not coach a game with the team after the season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I appreciate being given the opportunity to lead Millbrook’s softball program over the past year," Pell said in the news release. "I enjoyed working with the team during offseason and preseason workouts and was extremely disappointed that our season was cancelled.
"Resigning as coach was a difficult decision, but I simply could not continue to devote the time required to successfully lead Millbrook’s softball program due to business obligations and my desire to watch my daughter play college softball and my son play high school baseball next year."
Three Hornets baseball players honored
NEWPORT NEWS — Shenandoah University baseball players Keegan Woolford, Grant Thompson and Henry Delavergne have earned All-State honors in selections announced Tuesday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Seniors Keegan Woolford (first base) and Grant Thompson (outfield) were both named to the college division first team and Delavergne (outfield) was selected to the second teams.
Woolford, paced SU in the power categories this season with four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs, while hitting .463 in 41 at-bats.
Thompson, a right fielder, led SU with a .479 batting average. He added five doubles and eight RBIs along with his team-leading 23 hits.
Delavergne, a center fielder, hit .429 with 18 hits in 42 at-bats. He added four doubles and drove in eight runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.