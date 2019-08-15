FRONT ROYAL — Tyler McGuire fired a 5-over 41 over nine holes to lead Millbrook to a seven-stroke victory over Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf match on Thursday.
Nick Gressley added a 46 for the Pioneers, who totaled 186 strokes at the par-36 Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Parker Gregg led the Warriors (193) with a 42.
Millbrook (186): McGuire 41; Gressley 46; Austin Allamong 49; William Croyle 50.
Sherando (193): Gregg 42, Ian Adams 48; Calvin Bowser 51; Peyton Vaught 52.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Shenandoah releases spring schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Kevin Anderson announced the program's 2020 schedule Thursday.
The two-time defending ODAC tournament champions, who also captured a regional crown last season, have 26 home games.
SU (35-15, 13-19 ODAC) opens with doubleheader against Misericordia (Feb. 15) at Bridgeforth Field, one of seven home doubleheaders on the season. Widener (Feb. 22), Neumann (Feb. 29, single game March 1), Emory & Henry (March 7), Roanoke (March 21), Randolph-Macon (March 28) and Ferrum (April 11).
Other ODAC home games are against Bridgewater (March 18), Washington & Lee (April 1) and Eastern Mennonite (April 15). The Hornets also host Susquehanna (Feb. 23), Lebanon Valley (Feb. 28), Dickinson (March 3), Mount Aloysius (March 8), Mary Washington (March 31), Penn St.-Harrisburg (April 8) and Messiah (April 24, Senior Day).
On the road, the Hornets travel to Virginia Wesleyan (March 13-14), Lynchburg (April 4), Hampden-Sydney (April 18) and Guilford (April 25) for weekend ODAC doubleheaders. SU also travels Eastern Mennonite (March 24), Bridgewater (April 7) and Washington & Lee (April 21).
SU also travels to Salisbury (March 12), Marymount (March 22), York (April 14) and Elizabethtown (April 28).
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hornets set schedule for spring season
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Lindsey Lutz unveiled the program's 2020 schedule this week.
The Hornets (12-7, 6-3 ODAC) has eight home games, plus a neutral site contest against Stevens Tech at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. (Feb. 29). SU also will face Bridgewater State (March 10) and Wheaton College (March 12) in Puerto Rico.
The Hornets open at home against Christopher Newport (Feb. 15). Home matchups follow against Lycoming (Feb. 22), St. Marys (March 7), Bridgewater (March 21), Ferrum (April 4), Eastern Mennonite (April 15), Randolph-Macon (April 22), and Virginia Wesleyan (April 25, Senior Day).
SU travels to Roanoke (March 28), Washington & Lee (April 8), Lynchburg (Aprill 11) and Randolph (April 22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.