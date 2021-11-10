Region 4C runner-up Millbrook placed five players on the All-Region volleyball team and Carla Milton was named Coach of the Year as the postseason honors were announced on Wednesday.
Milton led the Pioneers to a 22-2 record this season. Millbrook will play at Blacksburg in the Class 4 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Pioneers’ five selections on the First Team were two more than region champion and nine-time defending state champion Loudoun County. Junior setter Madison Koeller, senior outside hitter Madelyn White, senior outside hitter Ariel Helmick, libero Autumn Stroop and defensive specialist Victoria McCauley were named to the 10-player squad.
Four area players were selected to the Second Team. Senior setter/right side Katey Matthews and sophomore middle Lexi Taylor made the squad from James Wood. They were joined by Sherando senior outside hitter Regan Minney and Handley junior setter/outside hitter Lindsay Pifer.
Loudoun County senior setter/right side Sarah Jordan was chosen the Player of the Year.
Handley coaches Bucey, Stokes step down
WINCHESTER — Handley boys’ soccer coach Scott Bucey and softball coach David Stokes have stepped down from their positions according to a news release on Wednesday.
Bucey completed his fifth season with the Judges and his tenure included a state quarterfinal appearance in 2018 and had a 15-4-1 record. Bucey was The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year that season. Bucey recently has taken the job of Senior Lead Teacher at Admiral Byrd Middle School.
“Coach Bucey provided excellent leadership to the boys’ soccer program over his time as head coach,” said Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser in the release. “His teams were always prepared and competed at a high level and his kids played in a first-class manner. He cares about our students and his program and strived to make them better people ... the mark of a good coach.”
Stokes led the Handley softball program for seven seasons. He will continue to work in the area and has accepted an assistant softball coaching position at Woodgrove High School.
“Coach Stokes’ energy and effort guiding the softball program was always constant,” Prosser said. “He continually worked to grow our program and create a positive experience for our athletes. His knowledge and passion for the game, as well as his professionalism is outstanding. We wish David well and will miss him in the dugout.”
Volleyball: Three Eagles earn Region 2B honors
Clarke County had three players receive accolades as the All-Region 2B volleyball teams were announced on Wednesday.
Senior outside hitter Bella Stem and senior middle hitter Abby Peace received First Team nods. Junior libero Natalia Rodriguez earned a Second Team Selection.
East Rockingham outside hitter Margo Fox was selected as Player of the Year.
Men’s soccer: Two SU players honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Niclas Vavra and freshman Nathan Yared were selected to the All-ODAC Third Team in men’s soccer on Wednesday.
The two became the second and third players in program history to be named All-ODAC.
Yared led the Hornets in scoring with eight goals and seven assists for 23 points, while Vavra was second with nine goals and one assist for 19 points.
The pair also helped coach Zack MacDougall’s club to its most successful season (8-7-2) since 2004 and its first-ever ODAC Tournament berth.
Randolph’s Evan Blow, was named Player of the Year, while Lynchburg’s Chris Yeager and Washington & Lee’s Mike Singleton shared Coach of the Year honors. Washington & Lee’s Weyimi Agbeyegbe was Rookie of the Year.
Men’s basketball: High Point 108, SU 59
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Shenandoah University was no match for Division I High Point on Tuesday in a contest that counted as an exhibition game for the Hornets and a win for the Panthers.
Playing in its new arena, High Point rolled to a 63-26 halftime lead. The Panthers made 23 of 40 field goals, including 10 of 18 3-pointers, in the half.
Zach Riddle was the only SU player to score in double figures with 11 points as the Hornets went 22 of 72 from the floor. Riddle also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
John-Michael Wright had 23 points to lead five High Point players in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.