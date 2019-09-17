WINCHESTER — Millbrook rallied to knocked off the defending Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball champion Fauquier with a 23-35, 25-11, 15-15, 25-11 victory at Casey Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Tori Johnson smacked 16 kills and added 13 digs to led the Pioneers (7-0, 4-0) as they knocked off a the Falcons who defeated Millbrook three times last season.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 15 assists, 7 kills, 7 digs; Autumn Stroop 11 assists, 5 digs; Skylar Johnson 11 assists, 8 kills, 4 aces.
James Wood 3, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball play with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 romp over Kettle Run at Shirley Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Grace Frigaard had six kills for the Colonels (9-2, 5-0 district).
James Wood leaders: Olivia Biggs 5 kills, 3 blocks; Hanna Plasters 11 assists, 4 digs.
Handley 3, Culpeper County 0
CULPEPER — Handley evened its Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball record with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Culpeper County on Tuesday.
Emilie Pifer had 12 kills, while Lindsay Pifer added eight kills and 13 assists for the Judges (3-5, 2-2 district).
On Monday, Handley dropped the opening set, but stormed back to outlast Warren County 13-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27.
Kate Rudolph dished out 15 assists and smacked seven aces to lead the Judges (2-5).
Handley leaders: Anna Prosser 8 kills; Kyla Tigney 6 kills.
Page County 3, Clarke County 1
SHENANDOAH — Page County rallied to score a 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Clarke County in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 14 kills; Abigail Peace 8 blocks; Hannah Trenary 11 digs, 3 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 34 assists.
GOLF
Heritage 154, Handley 159
LEESBURG — Handley dropped a tight dual match against Heritage on Friday at the River Creek Club.
Handley: Cody Williams 37, Jack Thome 39, Braxton Duvall 41, Austin Smith 42.
Warriors fifth at invitational event
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Sherando placed fifth among eight teams at the
Dr. Glenn Memorial Invitational on Tuesday.
Parker Gregg placed second overall and led the Warriors with a 79. Sherando totaled 379 strokes and trailed Jefferson (342), Martinsburg (350), Spring Mills (374) and Berkeley Springs (377). Jefferson's Zac Pownell was medalist with a 77.
Sherando scorers: Gregg 79, Ian Adams 92, Peyton Vaught 101, Landon Rohani 107.
Millbrook finish third in tri-match
LANDSDOWNE — Millbrook placed third in a tri-match with Tuscarora and Broad Run at the The Golf Club at Lansdowne on Tuesday.
Tuscarora won with a 155 total. Broad Run (166) and Millbrook (194) followed.
Millbrook: Tyler McGuire 47, Patrick Ellis 47, Nick Gressley 49, Austin Allamong 51.
Eagles take second in tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County placed second in a tri-match with Stonewall Jackson and Page County on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Course.
Stonewall won with a 194 total, while the Eagles (213) and Page County (245) followed.
Clarke County: Jackson Franklin 49, Keith Dalton 50, Keegan Seifert 55, Thomas Dalton 59.
MEN'S GOLF
Hornets drop to ninth in tournament
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University fell from a fifth-place tie to ninth at Tuesday at the Tom Kinder Memorial Tournament hosted by Bridgewater College.
The Hornets shot a 308 in the second round and finished with a 604 total on the par-72 Mountain and Lake nines at Lakeview Golf Club. McDaniel won the 17-team tournament with a 584 total.
Junior Josh Bianco followed up his 72 on Monday with a two-over 74 Tuesday to finish tied for 11th at 146. Blake Woodie (74-75—149), Jeremy Mills (71-80—151), Conor Bailey (79-80—159) and Joseph Gessell (82-79—162) had scoring rounds during the event.
Hampden-Sydney's Alex Rubino (72-68) took medalist honors by one stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.