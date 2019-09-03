WINCHESTER — Skylar Johnson had a big all-around night as Millbrook opened Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action with a 25-5, 25-12, 25-7 rout against Liberty at Casey Gymnasium.
Johnson recorded team-highs with eight kills and 13 assists and tied for the team lead with seven digs for the Pioneers (2-0, 1-0).
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 6 kills, 10 assists; Tori Johnson 6 kills, 7 digs.
James Wood 3, Culpeper County 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood opened Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball play with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 romp against new district member Culpeper County at Shirley Gymnasium.
Kristyna Van Sickler pounded eight kills to lead the Colonels (2-0, 1-0).
James Wood leaders: Katherine Costin 5 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Frigaard 5 kills; Katelyn Matthews 6 aces, 12 assists; Hanna Plasters 15 assists, 4 digs.
Kettle Run 3, Handley 0
NOKESVILLE — Handley dropped its Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball opener, falling 25-22, 25-9, 25-20 against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Kyla Tigney had six kills to lead the Judges (0-2, 0-1).
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County cruised to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-18 volleyball sweep of Skyline on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Elizabeth Wallace 5 kills; 3 blocks, Jessica Fikac 6 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 10 assists; Hannah Trenary 5 aces.
GOLF
Handley 170, Mercersburg (Pa.) 176
WINCHESTER — Handley's top four players each broke 45 as the Judges knocked off Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy on Tuesday at Winchester County Club.
Austin Smith led the Judges with a 41. Mercerburg's Kenneth Yonke was medalist with a 40.
Handley: Austin Smith 41; Brandon Duvall 42; Jack Thome 43; Brennan Smith 44.
Millbrook second in quad-match
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook placed second among four teams in a match played on the par-36 front nine at Blue Ridge Shadows on Tuesday.
Strasburg (177) edged the Pioneers (178) by a stroke for the team title. Central (185) and Page County (227) followed. The Rams' Drew Thomas shot 36 to earn medalist honors.
Millbrook: Nick Gressley 41, Tyler McGuire 45, Austin Allamong 46, Will Croyle 46.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Yergin, Stevens earn ODAC accolades
BEDFORD — Shenandoah's Emily Yergin and Megan Stevens were selected as ODAC Players of the Week in women's soccer and field hockey, respectively, on Tuesday.
Yergin led the women's soccer team to a pair of wins at the Meredith College Classic with three goals and one assist. Yergin's third goal was her 51st career tally, tying her with Brandy (Wheeler) Hudson '95 and Jen (Johnson) Boyer '95 for the all-time lead at SU.
Stevens led the field hockey team to two wins — opening with a 4-1 victory over Gettysburg on Friday before defeating No. 17 Washington & Jefferson 5-0 on Sunday, the first victory over a ranked team in program history. Stevens had three goals in the two games.
