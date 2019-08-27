WINCHESTER — Millbrook senior Tori Johnson recorded her 1,000th career kill in leading the Pioneers to a season-opening 25-13, 25-12, 25-4 volleyball romp against Skyline on Tuesday.
Johnson had a team-high 12 kills in the match. Jordan Weir also pounded eight aces in the triumph over the Hawks.
Leaders — Millbrook: Skylar Johnson 7 digs, 9 assists, 4 kills; Tori Johnson 12 kills, 6 digs; Weir 3 kills, 3 blocks, 8 aces.
Tuesday’s score: Sherando defeats Warren County 25-17, 25-11 25-6 in the Warriors’ season-opener.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SU in middle of pack in preseason poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was picked to place seventh in the 14-team ODAC preseason coaches poll in results announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
Shenandoah (9-9-1, 5-5 ODAC last season) earned 98 points in voting done on a 13-1 basis with coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Lynchburg is the preseason favorite, with 10 first-place votes and 166 points. Virginia Wesleyan (149) and Bridgewater (146) split the remaining four first-place votes. Randolph-Macon (131) and Washington & Lee (130) rounded out the Top 5.
Shenandoah opens its season Friday against North Carolina Wesleyan Wesleyan at the Meredith College Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.