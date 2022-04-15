FRONT ROYAL — Deaken Neff’s two-run single snapped a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth inning as the Millbrook High School baseball team knocked off Warren County 10-3 on Friday.
The Pioneers (9-1) would add two runs in the sixth on Nate Brookshire’s two-run homer and three more in the seventh. Three Millbrook pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
Millbrook leaders: Colin Stephanites 4 hits, 4 stolen bases; Chase Ford 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Ethan Burgreen 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Ryan Liero 2 RBIs; Aiden Henry 2 runs; Brandon Mullins 3 IP, 2 runs (1 earned), 2 hits, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts; Cam Comins 3 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts; Burgreen 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks; 2 strikeouts.
Softball: Millbrook 10, Warren Co. 6
FRONT ROYAL — Trailing 6-2, Millbrook erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to defeat Warren County on Friday.
The Pioneers (7-5) had seven hits, including Grace Badnek’s two-run homer that made it 9-6, in the sixth as they scored all of their runs with two outs.
Millbrook leaders: Emily Jeffries 7 IP, 10 hits, 6 runs (4 earned), 0 walks, 6 strikeouts in the circle, 3 hits, 2 runs at the plate; Paige Flinchum 3 hits (double); Ashley McFarland 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Allie Simmons 2 hits; 2 runs; Badnek 3 RBIs; MacKenzie Edwards 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Philyaw 2 runs.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 14, Lynchburg 11
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University rallied from an 8-6 halftime deficit to knock off Lynchburg in ODAC action on Friday.
Emily Onorato’s goal early in the final period snapped a 10-10 tie and gave SU (9-4, 4-1 ODAC) the lead for good. Emma Stiffler would score three of her game-high five goals in the final period.
Onorato had a hat trick, while Madison Re and Ainsley Buckner added two goals each. Stiffler and Re had two assists apiece. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane stopped seven shots. Nicki Santora had four goals for Lynchburg (5-9, 3-3).
