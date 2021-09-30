WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-14 win over Fauquier on Thursday.
The Pioneers improved to 13-1 overall, 7-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Ariel Helmick 13 kills, 3 digs; Madison Koeller 28 assists; Madelyn White 9 kills, 8 digs; Autumn Stroop 14 digs.
Hampshire 3, Handley 0
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Handley dropped to 4-10 on the season with a 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 loss against Hampshire on Thursday.
Handley leaders: Izzy Manheimer 10 kills; Lindsay Pifer 17 digs, 15 assists, 7 aces, 5 kills.
