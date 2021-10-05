WINCHESTER — Millbrook extended its unbeaten streak in the Class 4 Northwestern District to eight games with a 25-11, 25-7, 25-8 volleyball romp against Liberty on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improved to 14-1 overall.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 21 assists, 8 aces; Madelyn White 9 kills; Ariel Helmick 7 kills; Victoria McCauley 5 aces.
Handley 3, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Handley improved to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17 victory over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 25 kills, 8 aces, 10 assists, 15 digs; Izzy Manheimer 25 assists, 13 digs; Carter Gerometta 8 kills, 12 digs.
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock County 1
WASHINGTON, Va. — Clarke County earned a split of its season series with Rappahannock County by beating them 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke County is 8-6 (5-5 district).
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 27 kills; Kiera Rohrbach 11 blocks; Allie Lynch 44 assists, 3 aces; Abby Peace 15 kills, 3 aces; Natalia Rodriguez 16 digs.
