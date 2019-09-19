STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook remained unbeaten as the Pioneers netted a 25-21, 25-17, 25-10 Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball sweep against Sherando on Thursday.
The Pioneers (8-0, 5-0) got three blocks from Jordan Weir in the first set to offset five kills by the Warriors’ Saige Garver.
Tori Johnson had five kills and block in the second set. Reagan Newhouse had three kills for Sherando (6-4, 3-3).
The Pioneers never gave Sherando a chance in the final set. Behind four blocks, Millbrook raced to a 7-1 lead and cruised from there.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 13 kills, 11 digs; Skylar Johnson 9 kills, 9 digs; Weir 9 blocks; Autumn Stroop 14 assists; Madison Koeller 11 assists, 4 blocks.
Sherando leaders: Garver 10 kills, 2 aces; Madelyn See 5 kills; Newhouse 5 kills.
James Wood 3, Handley 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District action with a 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17 victory over Handley at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Lainie Putt had 13 kills to lead the Colonels (10-2, 6-0). Emilie Pifer’s 11 kills led the Judges (3-6, 2-3).
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 10 kills, 3 aces; Olivia Biggs 9 kills; Katelyn Matthews 23 assists, 3 aces; Hanna Plasters 18 assists; Rebecca Lever 10 digs, 4 aces.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 8 kills; Kate Rudolph 5 aces.
Thursday’s score: Rappahannock defeats Clarke County 12-25, 26-24, 25-22, 26-24.
GOLF
James Wood captures tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood swept a tri-match with Millbrook and Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) on Thursday on the par-35 White nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Jackson Lynch fired a 36 to earn medalist honors as the Colonels totaled 156 strokes. Berkeley Springs (171) edged the Pioneers (175) for second.
James Wood: Lynch 36, Carson Baker 37, Evan Peterman 41, Luke Davis 42
Millbrook: Austin Allamong 42, Nick Gressley 44, Chloe Owings 44, Will Croyle 45.
Judges sweep quad-match
WINCHESTER — On Senior Night, Handley’s four seniors provided the counting scores as the Judges captured a quad-match at Winchester Country Club on Thursday.
Handley totaled 169 strokes, topping Brentsville (175), Woodgrove (192) and Skyline (204). Brentsville’s Isabel Bae was medalist with a 39.
Handley: Braxton Duvall 42, Cody Williams 42, Brennan Smith 42, Joe Louque 43.
