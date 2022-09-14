FRONT ROYAL — Fauquier shot a four-player score of 179 to defeat Millbrook (191) and Liberty (195) in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf tri on Wednesday at the Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
Fauquier's Mason Markell won by one stroke with a 6-over-par 42.
Millbrook scorers: Travis Hambrick (tied for third) 45; Rich Pell, Logan Limoges 48 each; Colin Wilt 50.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — James Wood remained undefeated at 6-0 by defeating Williamsport (Md.) 25-19, 25-22, 25-6 on Tuesday.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 10 kills, 5 aces; Brenna Corbin 8 kills, 11 digs; Lexi Taylor 7 kills; Ella Kelchner 4 blocks; Hannah McCullough 16 assists, 8 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 13 assists; Carsyn Vincent 16 digs.
Fauquier 3, Handley 1
WARRENTON — Fauquier defeated Handley 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 4-4 (0-2 district).
Handley leaders: Maria Brink 13 assists, 5 digs; Izzy Manheimer 11 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills; Alexa Gluszak 12 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces; Takira Washington 9 digs; Zakiya Venable 5 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks.
Central 3, Clarke County 1
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County suffered its first Bull Run District defeat of the year, falling 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 4-3 (3-1 district).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 19 assists, 3 aces; Anna Spencer 10 kills; Natalia Rodriguez 16 digs; Bailey Mayo 3 blocks.
Women's soccer: SU 5, Hood 2
WINCHESTER — Elizabeth McGee scored two of Shenandoah University five first-half goals as the Hornets cruised to a victory over Hood College at Shentel Stadium on Wednesday.
Chandler Gallant, Madison Hieber and Jordan Haack also scored as SU (4-0-2) dominated in taking a 5-1 halftime lead. Valeria Pomales added an assist for the Hornets, who had a 10-3 edge in shots on goal and a 4-0 margin on corner kicks.
Caroline Roberts scored both goals for Hood (0-2-2).
New players added for World Cup warmups
NEW YORK — Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira are in at forward, while Jordan Pefok, Haji Wright and Brandon Vazquez are out.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man roster Wednesday for the Americans' final two World Cup warmups, and he emphasized time remains for players to move on and off before he reveals his final Cup roster on Nov. 9.
Like Sargent and Pepi, defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Sam Vines, and winger Gio Reyna were picked after missing the four previous matches in May and June.
The 13th-ranked Americans face No. 23 Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain. Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar five days before the FIFA deadline.
Six players from the late spring games were dropped: defenders George Bello, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Cristian Roldan, winger Tim Weah and Wright. Robinson, Roldan, Weah and goalkeeper Zack Steffen have been sidelined by injuries.
Other notable omissions included defenders John Brooks, Tim Ream and Shaq Moore, midfielder/defender James Sands and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.
Favre linked in text messages to grant money
JACKSON, Miss. — The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit.
Court documents filed Monday by an attorney for the Mississippi Community Education Center contain text messages between Favre and the center's executive director, Nancy New, that include references to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020.
Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit, pleaded guilty in April to charges of misspending welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others in Mississippi's largest public corruption case in decades.
In May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit against Favre, three former pro wrestlers and several other people and businesses to try to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. The lawsuit said the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.
Mariners rookie joins elite company
SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez continued to strengthen his Rookie of the Year campaign with his fourth leadoff home run of the season, Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both added homers, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday.
Rodríguez hit the first pitch thrown by San Diego starter Mike Clevinger 385 feet into the left-field bullpen for his 26th home run of the season. Rodríguez later nabbed his 25th stolen base of the season, making him the third rookie in league history to have at least 25 steals and 25 homers in their first season. But unlike Chris Young in 2007 and Mike Trout in 2012, Rodriguez reached the 25/25 plateau in his debut season. Both Young and Trout reached in the majors late in the previous season, but were still considered rookies.
Suárez's homer was his 31st of the season, the second most in franchise history by a third baseman. His two-run shot in the first inning gave Seattle a 3-0 lead. Suárez has 15 homers since Aug. 1.
NFL ratings are up over last season
LOS ANGELES — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league's opening week, a 5% increase over last season.
The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year.
A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.
NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay's 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday's opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.