FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook wrestlers compiled a 2-1 team record as the Pioneers participated in the Northwestern District Challenge at Skyline High School on Saturday.
The event, originally scheduled as a two-day individual competition, was changed to a team dual after inclement weather on Friday.
Millbrook defeated Manassas Park (61-15) and William Monroe (39-35) and fell against Warren County 46-36.
Millbrook leaders: (All with 3-0 records): Jack Winans (195) 2 pins; Daniel Flores (220) 2 pins; Matthew Topham (113) 3 pins; Zack Rice (126) 2 pins; Cody Glover (132) 3 pins.
Colonels go 1-2 in team meet
FRONT ROYAL — Competing with wrestlers in just 10 of 14 weight classes, James Wood went 1-2 at the Northwestern District Challenge meet at Skyline High School on Saturday.
The Colonels defeated George Mason (51-22), but fell against Skyline (59-18) and Brentsville (42-40).
James Wood leaders: Matt Alderman 3-0 (2 pins); Joey Vitola 3-0 (3 pins); Sam Adkins 3-0 (3 pins); Aidan Barton 2-1 (pin, technical fall); Chris Nuss 2-1 (pin, technical fall); Paul Ebersole 2-1 (2 pins).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Clarke County 47, Warren County 41
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County overcame a two-point halftime deficit to knock off Warren County on Friday.
The Eagles, who trailed 21-19 at the break, improved to 3-2 on the season.
Leaders — Clarke County: Sara Wenzel 12 points; Ellie Brumback 11 points; Raegan Owens 7 points, 4 assists; Warren County: Brianna Hogan 21 points.
