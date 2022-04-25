Millbrook senior outside hitter Ariel Helmick signed to play indoor and beach volleyball with NCAA Division III Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., in a ceremony on Friday.
A Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection this year, Helmick ranked fourth in the area in kills (313) and sixth in digs (249) as Millbrook went 23-3, swept the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles, and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals.
Huntingdon is in its sixth year as a beach volleyball program and has increased its win total in each of its seasons. As one of eight NCAA Division II beach programs according to the NCSA, the Hawks mostly play larger schools and went 10-23 this year. On April 16, Huntingdon completed play in the American Volleyball Coaches Association national tournament and placed third.
Huntingdon competes in the USA South for indoor volleyball. In the fall, the Hawks went 15-16 overall and 10-6 in conference play under Latonia Brady, who took over as indoor volleyball coach in 2015 and helped start Huntingdon's beach volleyball program.
Helmick will study biology at Huntingdon.
Helmick joins Autumn Stroop and Madelyn White as Millbrook seniors who will play volleyball in college. Stroop (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and White (Central Arkansas) will both play for Division I beach programs.
Beach volleyball: Johnson to compete in NCAA tourney
Millbrook graduate Tori Johnson will be in action when NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament on May 6-8 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The top-seeded Islanders (21-12 record) clinched their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday with a 3-2 win over No. 2 Houston Baptist University in the Southland Conference Championship at Third Coast Volleyball Club in Houston. It's the first-ever Southland title for Texas A&M-CC, which went 11-0 against conference foes this year.
Five two-woman teams play in each match. A sophomore, Johnson is part of the No. 2 Islanders pairing with Jade Bennett that lost 21-16, 21-16 in Sunday's championship, but Johnson and Bennett beat Southeastern 21-11, 21-18 in Friday's opening tournament match (a 4-0 team win) and No. 3 New Orleans 21-17, 21-13 in Saturday's semifinals as Texas A&M-CC won 3-0.
For the season, Johnson has an 18-15 record, with a 15-15 record at the No. 2 pairing and a 3-0 mark at No. 3.
The 16-team NCAA bracket will be announced Saturday.
Baseball: Millbrook 10, Tuscarora 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Ethan Burgreen pitched four shutout innings and drove in two runs to lead Millbrook to a five-inning win over Tuscarora on Monday in non-district action.
Burgreen allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five batters on the mound and went 2 for 4 with a double and run at the plate for Millbrook (12-1). The Pioneers scored seven runs in the second inning for an 8-0 lead.
Other Millbrook leaders: Cam Comins 1 inning, 0 hits, 1 walk; Nate Brookshire 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase Ford 1-2, run, RBI, 2 walks; William Croyle 1-2, run, RBI; Carl Keenan 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Jerrod Jenkins double, 2 walks; Ryan Liero RBI, 2 walks.
Harrisonburg 10, Handley 3
HARRISONBURG — Handley dropped to 3-11 with a non-district loss to Harrisonburg on Monday.
The Judges scored two runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 2, but the Blue Streaks answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Harrisonburg led 6-2 after five innings and 10-3 after six.
Handley leaders: Jacob Duffy 3-3, run, walk; Josh Stickles 1-3, RBI; Bobby Crosen RBI.
Softball: Tuscarora 14, Millbrook 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Two Tuscarora pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters in a five-inning perfect game as Millbrook lost in non-district action on Monday.
Lindsey Mullen struck out eight batters in three innings and Lillie Woods struck out three in two innings to send the Pioneers to 7-7. The Huskies scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Harrisonburg 11, Handley 1 (5)
HARRISONBURG — Ashlyn Smiley pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Harrisonburg defeated Handley in non-district action Monday and dropped the Judges to 2-11.
The Blue Streaks scored four runs in each of the first two innings for an 8-0 lead. Handley scored in the fifth when Jenna Shull was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a groundout, stole third, and scored on an error. Sara Blowers had a walk and stolen base for Handley.
Girls' Tennis: Clarke County 8, Page County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the Bull Run District with a win over Page County on Monday.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Ryleigh Webster 8-4; No. 2 Claire Snyder 8-5; No. 3 Lillian Hayton 8-2; No. 5 Ana Gonzalez 8-1; No. 6 Delaney Collins (forfeit).
Clarke County doubles winners: No. 1 Webster/Snyder 8-5; No. 2 Hayton/Sarah Boudreau 8-6; No. 3 Harper Summers/Collins (forfeit).
Women's golf: SU in fourth at ODAC Championships
GLEN ALLEN — Shenandoah University improved from fifth to fourth place Monday following Day 2 of the three-day, six-team, 54-hole Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships.
Again playing the par-72, 5,678-yard Dominion Club outside of Richmond, the Hornets shot 374 Monday. SU's total of 753 is one stroke in front of No. 5 Sweet Briar.
Washington & Lee, with a 609 total, has a 17-stroke lead over Lynchburg with Bridgewater third at 632.
Freshman Karlie Zamora had a 13-over-par 85 to pace SU on day two.
Zamora's classmate, Brooke Vaillancourt, shot 87 Monday after posting an 86 Sunday. Her 173 total places her 18th overall in the tourney.
Cassidy Lytch and Isabelle Schultz both shot 101 Monday to round out the Hornets' total.
Auto Racing: Feathers wins at memorial event
WINCHESTER — Trever Feathers captured the Curtis Hershey Memorial Super Late Model Feature to highlight racing at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Feathers and Tyler Emory dueled at the start with Feathers getting the lead. Feathers would lead the entire 35-lap event, pulling away after the final caution on Lap 16. Gregg Satterlee, Logan Roberson, Allen Brannon and Emory rounded out the Top 5.
In the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds, Ray Kable and Travis Clower started on the front row, with Kable getting the lead on Lap 1. Fourth-place starter Andy Anderson and Michael Altobelli Jr. would pass Kable, whose car smoked on a restart after the first caution, Altobelli dueled with Anderson before getting the lead on Lap 15. After a couple of crashes forced cautions, Altobelli began to pull away for the victory. Anderson placed second, followed by Cody Oliver, Donnie Farling and Justin Cullum.
In the Hobby Stock Division, Tom Cravello started on the pole, but would soon be challenged by Cody Sumption and Devin Kaiser. Sumption suffered a flat tire after contact with Kaiser, who would go on to pass Cravello and win the event. Jason Wilkins took second, followed by Caravello, Kristopher Hutton and Sam Hoffman.
In the Vintage Division, Walter Crouch and Micahel Knight would duel early before Bill Coada would get the point following a caution. Crouch would rebound to move back in front and get the win. Coada, Jeff Stomler and Knight followed.
