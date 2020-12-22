DALLAS — Marshall University’s Nazeeh Johnson, a former Millbrook High School standout, was named Second Team All-Conference USA as a defensive back on Tuesday.
Johnson earned the honor despite missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 during the middle of the season. Still, Johnson finished fourth on the Thundering Herd with 48 tackles and was second on the squad with two fumble recoveries. The senior free safety also had an interception, forced a fumble and broke up two passes. He tied his career-high twice after returning from COVID-19 with 13 tackles against both Middle Tennessee and UAB.
For his career, Johnson now has 224 tackles, four interceptions, 14 pass break-ups and three fumble recoveries.
Johnson was one of 16 Marshall players to receive all-conference honors. The Thundering Herd defense leads the nation in allowing just 12.6 points per game and is third in total defense, giving up 277.7 yards per game.
Marshall (7-2) will take on Buffalo (5-1) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Montgomery, Ala.
Golden scores 15, but Spiders tumble
RICHMOND — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past Richmond 76-71 on Tuesday.
Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra (4-3). Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points.
Former Sherando High School standout Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders (6-2). Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.