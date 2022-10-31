For the second consecutive season, Millbrook High School’s Madison Koeller has been named the Class 4 Northwestern District Volleyball Player of the Year by the district coaches.
Koeller, a senior setter who recently topped 2,000 career assists, led the Pioneers to the district tournament title. Millbrook (21-2) will host Dominion on Tuesday in the Region 4C semifinals.
James Wood’s Adrienne Patrick was voted Coach of the Year by her peers. Patrick led the Colonels to an unbeaten 20-0 record and the district title during the regular season. James Wood (21-1) will play at Rock Ridge on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
James Wood and Millbrook had four selections each on the 10-player First Team.
Carsyn Vincent (Sr., libero), Kennedy Spaid (Fr., outside hitter), Brenna Corbin (Fr., outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Paige Ahakuelo (Jr., setter) were First Team picks for the Colonels.
Joining Koeller on the First Team for the Pioneers were: Gigi Norris (Fr., defensive specialist), Ashley Roberts (Sr., middle) and Gracie Behneke (Jr., outside hitter).
Handley’s Lindsay Pifer (Sr., setter/outside hitter) also was a First Team pick.
Locals to make the Second Team were: James Wood’s Lexi Taylor (Jr., middle), Hannah McCullough (Jr., setter); Millbrook’s Berkeley Konrady (So., outside hitter) and Sherando’s Helena Ritter (So., outside hitter).
Handley’s Yoana Katrandzhiyska (Sr., libero) and Alexa Gluszak (Jr., outside hitter) were Honorable Mention selections.
Football: Eagles drop in VHSL ratings
Friday’s 28-14 loss against Luray dropped Clarke County from fourth to sixth in the Region 2B power ratings released by the VHSL on Monday.
In a change from last year, the eight-team Region 2B playoff field will be a mix of the Bull Run District standings and Virginia High School League power ratings.
Teams that are in the Bull Run will be seeded based on their district finish. The other two teams in the region are Buckingham County and Stuarts Draft. Those schools won’t be seeded any lower than where they finish in the VHSL power ratings. Stuarts Draft (7-2, 23.11 rating) is fourth and Buckingham County (7-2, 22.89) is fifth in the current VHSL rankings.
Strasburg (8-1 overall, 5-0 district) leads the Bull Run standings and is first in Region 2B with a 25.78 power rating. Central (8-1, 4-1) is second in the Bull Run and third in the power ratings (24.11). Luray (7-2, 3-2) is third in the Bull Run and second in the power ratings (24.11). Clarke County (6-3, 2-3, 22.78) and Madison County (6-3, 2-3, 20.44) are tied for fourth in the Bull Run. The Eagles will play at Page County (3-6, 0-5) on Friday.
Three of the four Class 4 Northwestern District playoff qualifiers have been decided. Kettle Run (9-0, 5-0) and Sherando (6-3, 4-1) will play for the district’s top playoff seeding on Friday. The loser will receive the No. 2 seed. Millbrook (5-5, 4-2) will be the No. 3 seed. Handley (6-3, 2-3) will clinch the No. 4 seed with a win over James Wood (2-7, 1-4) on Saturday. If the Colonels knock off the Judges, Liberty (3-6, 2-3) could pass the Judges with a victory over Fauquier (0-9, 0-5).
The seeds are set for the Dulles District for the Region 4C playoffs. Loudoun County (9-0, 5-0) has secured the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Tuscarora (8-1, 4-1), No. 3 Loudoun Valley (6-3, 4-2) and No. 4 Heritage (4-5, 3-2).
Entering this week’s final games of the regular season, the only Region 4C playoff game locked in is that Millbrook will play at Tuscarora.
Cheerleading: All-Region 4C picks made
James Wood had four total selections and Sherando had two as the First and Second Teams in Region 4C were announced.
The Colonels placed fifth and the Warriors were eighth in team competition last week at Kettle Run High School.
Lauren Burkhamer and Haylee Combs made the First Team from James Wood, while Hailey LaFever earned that honor from Sherando.
Contessa Stevens and Iliana Martin earned Second Team picks for the Colonels, while Mia Boswell made the squad for the Warriors.
