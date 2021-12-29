WOODBRIDGE — Millbrook High School’s Matthew Topham recorded a runner-up finish at the Battle of the Bridge wrestling tournament, which concluded Wednesday at Woodbridge High School.
Wrestling at 132 pounds, Topham went 3-0 with two pins and a major decisions on Day 1 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. Topham won an 11-2 major decision over Herndon’s Brady Calderwood before getting pinned in the second period by Peninsula Catholic’s Luke Murray in the title match.
After losing in the second round on Friday, the Pioneers’ Jett Helmut recorded four consecutive pins before dropping a 2-1 decision. Helmut would bounce back and win the fifth place match with a second-period pin over Locust Grove’s Maurcio Moeleo.
Sherando has three reach quarterfinals
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Sherando High School had three wrestlers alive in the championship bracket after Tuesday’s opening day of the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament.
Anthony Lucchiani (120 pounds), Keagan Judd (145) and Brogan Teter (152) each advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective weight classes. No information was available at press time on Wednesday’s quarterfinal matches.
With other wrestlers alive in the consolation matches, the Warriors were 14th late Wednesday afternoon with 60.5 points in the 49-team tournament. Smyrna (Del.) led with 83 points.
Girls’ basketball: Central 58, Handley 39
WOODSTOCK — Central outscored Handley 21-3 in the first quarter and cruised to the victory over the Judges on Wednesday.
Handley dropped to 1-9 overall.
Leaders: Handley: Emeryce Worrell 11 points; Olivia Jett 7 points. Central: Makenna Painter 15 points, Emma Eberly 13 points.
James Wood 78, Jefferson 62
WINCHESTER — Brynna Nesselrodt has her first career double-double, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a semifinal victory over Jefferson (W.Va.) in the James Wood Tournament on Wednesday.
The Colonels advanced to Thursday's 4 p.m. title game at Shirley Gymnasium against Freedom, which scored a 46-31 win over Musselman (W.Va.). Jefferson and Musselman will play in the third-place game at 2 p.m.
Nesselrodt was 5 for 6 from 3-point range in the contest for the Colonels (2-6), who led 36-32 at the half and 58-46 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Aleeya Silver 16 points (3 3-pointers), 5 rebounds; Gaby Valentinetti 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Grace Bursey 10 points; Aubrey Grove 6 rebounds, 6 blocks.
Strasburg 33, Sherando 27
STRASBURG — A cold-shooting first half doomed Sherando as the Warriors fell against the host of the Strasburg Tournament on Wednesday.
The Warriors scored just six points in the first half and trailed 16-6 at halftime. Sherando (8-2) had its six-game winning streak snapped by the Rams.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 14 points; Meghan Harris 9 points; Strasburg: Kenly Smith 10 points. Nyla Sperry 8 points.
Boys' basketball: E.C. Glass 45, Sherando 26
PENN LAIRD — Sherando struggled to score as the Warriors fell in the first round of the Spotswood Invitational tournament on Wednesday.
The Warriors netted just six points in the first half as they dropped to 4-5.
Sharando leaders: Lazare Adingono 8 points.
Martinsburg 71, Millbrook 60
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Millbrook had its five-game winning streak snapped with a loss against the host in the Martinsburg Invitational tournament.
The contest was just a two-point game (56-54) heading into the final period before the Bulldogs pulled away.
Leaders: Millbrook: William Croyle 17 points, Ryan Liero 16 points.
Swimming: Clarke County boys split
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys split a pair of decisions and the Eagles girls dropped two in Wednesday's tri-meet at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
In the boys' competition, Clarke County defeated Central 87-20 and lost a 74-68 decision against Strasburg. The Eagles girls fell 65-56 to Central and 112-39 against Strasburg.
Clarke County boys' winners: Patrick Whalen (200 freestyle in 2:16.41 and 500 free in 6:03.92); 400 freestyle relay (P. Whalen, Ryan Hooks, Daylan Rosenbohn, Liam Whalen) 4:16.84.
Clarke County girls' winner: Kayla Sprincis (200 free in 2:12.17 and 500 free in 5:44.94).
James Wood boys, Sherando girls win
WINCHESTER — James Wood captured the boys' meet and Sherando took the girls' competition in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Colonels won each event on the way to a 107-48 win in the boys' meet, while the Warriors top the top spot in all 11 events to to roll 120-50 in the girls' meet.
James Wood boys' winners: Trent Rakowski (200 freestyle in 2:22.76); Paul Warnagiris (200 individual medley in 2:18.69, 100 backstroke in 1:04.15); Andrew Thompson (50 free in 26.62 and 400 free in 4:46.09); Joseph Warnagiris (100 buttlerfly in 1:07.78, 100 breaststroke in 1:16.25); Alex Hua (100 free in 1:03.58); 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris, Thompson, Hua) 1:56.27; 200 freestyle relay (Reagan Kite, Ethan Britton, Hua, Rakowski); 400 freestyle relay (Thompson, Rakowski, J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris) 4:00.51.
Sherando girls' winners: Lexi Schellhammer (200 free in 2:30.09); Chelsey Jones (200 IM in 2:40.51, 400 free in 4:59.43); Natalie Tusing (50 free in 29.85); Gracie Defibaugh (100 fly in 1:14.31); Taylor Smith (100 free in 1:01.79 and 100 breast in 1:19.38); Madelynn Twigg (100 back in 1:12.72); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Addy Wallin, Smith, Tusing) 2:16.72; 200 free relay (Schellhammer, Jennifer Angel, Deanna LaDuca, Jones) 2:11.81; 400 free relay (Tusing, Defibaugh, Jones, Smith) 4:31.02.
Men’s basketball: CNU 87, SU 60
NEWPORT NEWS — Christopher Newport opened the game with an 11-2 run and never trailed as the Captains whipped Shenandoah University in the Captains Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
SU (2-8) will face Southern Virginia today at 2 p.m.
CNU (11-2) dominated the action inside, outscoring the Hornets 50-22 from inside the paint, and had a 26-7 edge in points off of turnovers. The Captains built a 44-30 lead at the half and SU never got closer than that margin in the second half.
SU’s Jaylen William led all scorers with 17 points and he grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Davion Roberts added 10 points and five assists.
Jason Aigner and Ty Anderson had 15 points apiece as four of the Captains’ starters scored in double figures. Trey Barber and Jahn Hines added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
