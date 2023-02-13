James Wood High School’s Brynna Nesselrodt was named Girls’ Player of the Year and Handley’s Emerson Fusco repeated as Boys’ Player of the Year in honors announced by the Class 4 Northwestern District coaches on Monday.
Millbrook’s Erick Green Sr. and Sherando’s Garland Williams received Coach of the Year honors for their respective sports.
Nesselrodt, a senior, led a First Team that was comprised of all selections from Winchester and Frederick County schools. Joining her on the First Team were: Sherando’s Grace Burke (Sr.), Jaiden Polston (Sr.) and Aliza Murray (Fr.); Millbrook’s Hannah Stephanites (Sr.) and Jaliah Jackson (So.), James Wood’s Jolie Jenkins (So.) and Handley’s Laura Hogan (Sr.).
Millbrook’s Kaylene Todd (Sr.) and Valentina Burrill (Jr.) along with Handley’s Jadyn Washington (Sr.) and James Wood’s Nayah Edwards (So.) were Second Team picks.
Green has led the Pioneers, the top seed in the district tournament, to an 18-5 mark. Millbrook, the Class 4 runner-up last season, has qualified for the Region 4C semifinals.
Fusco, a senior, garnered the top player honor for the second consecutive season. He led a contingent of mostly area players on the First Team. Joining him were: Sherando’s Kellen Tyson (Sr.) and Trey Williams (Jr.), Millbrook’s Tyler Seminaro (Sr.) and Detric Brown (Sr.) and James Wood’s Ashton Kees (Jr.).
Handley’s Breylon Miller (Jr.) and Jaevon Brisco (Fr.); James Wood’s Chris Morrison (Sr.), Sherando’s Lazare Adingono (Sr.) and Millbrook’s Ryan Liero (Sr.) were Second Team picks. Sherando’s Jacob Brown (Sr.) earned Honorable Mention honors.
Garland Williams has led the Warriors (16-6) to the top seed in the district tournament. The Warriors, who won the tournament title last season, are Region 4C semifinal qualifiers.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 87, Rappahannock 58
BERRYVILLE — Top-seeded Clarke County had no trouble with No. 8 Rappahannock County in the opening round of the Bull Run District tournament on Monday.
Will Booker scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half as the Eagles (16-7) grabbed a 21-14 lead after one quarter and 43-26 lead at the half. Booker added six rebounds for Clarke County, which will host a semifinal game on Wednesday.
Other Clarke County leaders: Tyler Sansom 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Moses Day 12 points; Tanner Sipe 9 points, 8 rebounds, four assists; Louie Marino 9 points; Nate Thompson 8 points, 8 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 7 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds.
Girls' basketball: Clarke Co. 49, Mountain View 29
BERRYVILLE — Top-seeded Clarke County grabbed a 14-6 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over No. 8 Mountain View in the opening round of the Bull Run District tournament on Monday.
The Eagles (18-5) led 25-16 at the half and 34-23 after three quarters. They will host a semifinal on Wednesday.
Clarke County leaders: Alainah McKavish 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Keira Rorhbach 12 points, 10 rebounds; Emily Emmart 6 points.
Indoor track: Judges' girls, boys 2nd in region
WINCHESTER — The Handley girls' and boys' teams each placed second at the Region 4C meet held at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center on Monday.
Fauquier captured both the boys' and girls' titles in the 15-team meet. In the girls' meet, the Falcons totaled 68 points to just edge the Judges (61). James Wood (33) was seventh, Millbrook (13) was 12th and Sherando (5) was 14th.
Fauquier dominated the boys' meet with 86 points, with the Judges being a runner-up with 58. Millbrook (30) took ninth, while James Wood (24) was 10th and Sherando (19) placed 11th.
The top three finishes in each event, plus those who had previously met standards, qualified for the state meet, slated for Feb. 27 and 28 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Monday's girls' finishers in the Top 3:
Handley: Elizabeth Imoh, first in 55-meter hurdles, 8.50, first in high jump, 5-2; Emeryce Worrell, first in 55 dash, 7.14, first in 300, 43.19; Znyah Johnson, second in pole vault, 7-6; 4x200 relay (Worrell, Madsion Hobson, Alaejah Emmons, Imoh) first, 1:48.69.
James Wood: Jocelyn Hempel, second in triple jump, 32-9.5; Olivia Boyce, third in long jump, 15-5; 4x800 relay (Lillian Lovelace, Lauren Thompson, Ruby Ostrander, Queztali Angel-Perez) first in 10:08.64.
Millbrook: Jada Arrington, third in 55 dash, 7.50.
Sherando: Eva Winston, third in 1,000, 3:05.78
Monday's boys' finishers in the Top 3:
Handley: Aaron Lee, first in 55 dash, 6.64; first in 300, 36.11; Will Pardue, first in 3,200, 9:29.67; Peter Kim, third in pole vault, 11-0; Pierce Francis, third in 3,200, 9:50.11; 4x200 (Lee, Christian Metzger, Rylan Stribling, Manno Lusca) third in 1:35.48.
Millbrook: Nick Hayden, first in 1,600, 4:23.77; 4x200 relay (Landon Baker, Logan Downs, Elijah McGee, Scott Montgomery) first in 1:34.65; 4x400 relay (Trevor Lloyd, Baker, Montgomery, McGee) third in 3:37.57.
James Wood: Andrew Link, first in 55 hurdles, 8.10; Ethan Pratt-Perez, second in 1,600, 4:24.18; 4x800 relay (Eli Clark, Jacob Oliver, Colton Staneart, Pratt-Perez) 8:24.40
Sherando: Noah Harris, second in 500, 1:09.72; 4x800 (Jed Bell, Ben Freilich, Dylan McGraw, Brock Smith) 8:21.40.
College baseball: SU players receive honors
FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Kooper Anderson was named Player of the Week and Reilly Owen received Pitcher of the Week in honors announced by the ODAC office on Monday.
In a pair of wins over Widener to open the season Saturday, Anderson went 4 for 5 (with a single, double, triple and homer) and stole three bases, including home in the first game, a 13-2 win.
Owen threw five hitless and scoreless innings, striking out five and walking none, in a 3-1 victory in Game 2. The only Widener runner to reach base against Owen struck out on a wild pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.