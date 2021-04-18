WINCHESTER — The No. 15 Shenandoah University baseball team lost a slugfest against No. 3 Salisbury University on Sunday afternoon, falling 19-10 at Bridgeforth Field.
The contest, which was tied 10-10 through seven innings, had a wild start as the Hornets (19-6) and Seagulls (14-2) combined for 16 runs in the first three innings. SU took a 7-5 lead with a five-run second that was capped by Keegan Woolford’s two-run homer to dead center field.
The Seagulls bounced back and led 10-9 until Grant Thompson’s solo homer tied the contest in the bottom of the sixth.
It stayed that way until the top of the eighth. With one out, Salibury’s Trent Saunders doubled and scored on Justin Meekins’ single to left. Meekins advanced to second on a wild throw home and scored on Kavi Caster’s single.
The Seagulls then erupted for seven runs in the ninth. Caster’s two-run double highlighted the outburst in which the Seagulls loaded the bases with one out. Four hits, including Caster’s double, a sacrifice fly and an error plated the seven insurance runs.
Woolford (4 RBIs) and Thompson (2 RBIs) led SU’s nine-hit attack with three hits each. Pearce Bucher also drove in two runs.
Caster (4 runs, 4 RBIs), Luke Weddell (2 RBIs) and Sky Rahill had three hits apiece for the Seagulls, who finished with 19 hits. Salisbury had seven players with multi-hit games.
The two teams will meet again today at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Field.
On Saturday, SU (13-3 ODAC) swept a key conference doubleheader against Lynchburg (21-10, 11-4 ODAC), winning 2-0 and 4-3.
In the opener, former Sherando standout Tad Dean (4-0) continued his outstanding season with a shutout. The lefty allowed nine hits, struck out nine and walked run. He was aided by his teammates turning three double plays behind him.
SU scored the only run it would need in the first inning as Frankie Ritter led off with a singles, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Colby Martin’s single.
The Hornets tacked on a run in the third. Kooper Anderson led off with a single and moved all of the way to third as Ritter beat out a bunt and the ball was thrown away for an error. Thompson’s sacrifice fly plated Anderson.
Ritter, a former Sherando standout, had three hits, while Anderson, a former Mountain View Christian standout, had two.
SU trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of the nightcap, but rallied for four runs. Martin’s bases-loaded triple tied the score and he scored the game-winner on Woolford’s sacrifice fly.
Kyle Lisa pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Martin was a perfect 4-for-4 in the contest.
SU breaks out in final game
WINCHESTER — After suffering through three shutout losses to start the weekend, the Shenandoah softball offense finally broke loose in the second game of a doubleheader against Ferrum on Sunday.
The Hornets (5-17, 2-12 ODAC) erupted for 13 hits in a 7-2 win that salvaged a split against Ferrum, which had won the opener 2-0 on Sunday.
Leading 3-2 in the second game, SU put he game away with two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Morgan Henley doubled home a run in the fifth and another scored on an error. Henly and Tiffany Bower had RBI singles in the sixth.
Allie Schey, Sammy Amateau, BayLee Jenkins, Henley (3 RBIs), Bower and Nikki Stone had two hits apiece for SU. Kayla Stephenson (4-6) allowed six hits and two runs, while walking two and striking out two to earn the win.
Lyndsey Sears tossed a four-hit shutout for Ferrum (14-18, 5-9 ODAC) in the opener. Arielle Eure (triple in the third, groundout in the fifth) drove in both runs.
Amateau had two hits, while Jenkins and Nikki Stone added one each. Megan Scalley (1-9) allowed four hits and two runs in five innings, while walking two and striking out three.
On Saturday, SU was swept 1-0 and 4-0 by Randolph-Macon.
In the opener, Madie Rhoads tossed a one-hitter and won a pitcher’s duel against Scalley. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when the Yellow Jackets (11-7-1, 5-4 ODAC) loaded the bases with one out on two hits and a walk. Pinch-hitter Natalie Robinson singled to left for the game-winner.
Stone had the Hornets’ lone hit with a single to right in the fifth. Scalley allowed six hits and three walks, while striking out five.
Randolph-Macon’s Ali Celiberti tossed a three-hit shutout in the second game. Allison Thompson (double), Amateau, and Taylor Glover had the Hornets hits.
Generals swat away HornetsLEXINGTON — Washington & Lee blanked Shenandoah University over the final three periods as the Generals rolled to a 17-1 ODAC men’s lacrosse win on Sunday.
Devon Weaver’s goal brought the Hornets (4-5, 2-4 ODAC) within 2-1 at the end of the first period, but SU would not score again. W&L (6-3, 5-1) would push its lead to 8-1 at the half and kept on rolling in the final two periods.
Austin Hudson, Taylor Witherell and Hudson Pokorny had hat tricks for the Generals. W&L outshot Shenandoah 54-39. SU starting keeper Mar Isabelle had 12 of the team’s 17 saves.
SU women whip Randolph
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the first 13 goals of the game and rolled to a 21-2 ODAC women’s lacrosse win over Randolph on Saturday at Shentel Stadium.
The Hornets (5-9, 4-2) ODAC led 14-1 at the half against the WildCats (3-6, 1-4). Kathleen Donovan had a hat trick as 10 different SU players scored in the 13-goal run.
Alyson Bittinger and Megan Egan led SU with four goals each. Donovan added three goals and two assists and Reilly Cisar had two goals. Hayle Kyte led SU with three assists.
Shenandoah next plays at Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Crowder, Measell break SU marksLYNCHBURG — Former James Wood standout William Crowder and Kaitlin Measell broke school records as the Shenandoah University men’s and women’s track teams competed Saturday at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic hosted by the University of Lynchburg.
Crowder broke the school 60-meter dash mark in the prelims with a time of 10.76 seconds. He’d go on to finish seventh with a 10.95 in the finals.
Measell broke the school record for outdoor long jump with a leap of 5.47 meters, She won the event and her distance is currently 20th best in Division III.
The SU men tied for fifth in the event with 32 points. Lynchburg won with 100.5.
Wyatt Schannauer (13.35 meters) captured the shot put to lead the Hornets. Other top five finishes were recorded by: Jason White (second in the triple jump, 6.51 meters); John Kindig (second in the shot put, 13.06 meters); Jacob Young (fourth in the javelin, 44.38 meters) and Reed Davis (fifth in the 5,000, 15:52.22).
Measell, who also finished eighth in the 60 meters (13.11) led the SU women to a 12th-place finish. SU finished with 15 points, while Lynchburg won with 139.
Emily Miller placed fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:24.26).
SU falls in women’s tennis
WINCHESTER — Randolph-Macon swept the doubles on the way to an 8-1 ODAC women’s tennis win against Shenandoah University on Saturday.
No. Jahveesha Combs was the lone winner for the Hornets (3-5, 2-5 ODAC), rolling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
