WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s Kooper Anderson smacked an RBI triple and scored the game-winning run on Colby Martin’s sacrifice fly as the No. 9 Hornets knocked off No. 2 Salisbury 2-1 in 10 innings of baseball on Monday.
The contest ended in dramatic fashion after an outstanding pitcher’s duel between SU’s Jacob Bell and the Seagulls’ Jimmy Adkins. Bell tossed nine shutout innings, allowing seven hits (all singles), with one walk and two strikeouts. Adkins, the reigning Division III Pitcher of the Year, went eight shutout innings, allowing six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
The Seagulls (12-2) broke through in the top of the 10th after a leadoff walk to Dom Frigiola. Pinch-runner Patrick Campbell went to second on an error and scored on an infield single by Cameron Hyder behind the second base bag. SU shortstop Frankie Ritter saved a run with an outstanding diving catch in short center field to end the inning.
In the bottom of the 10th, Kyle Lisa was hit by a pitch and was bunted to second. Anderson then sliced an 0-1 pitch down the right-field line and raced around to barely beat a throw to third for his triple that made it 1-1.
Brandon Epstein entered the contest and intentionally walked Ritter and Gavin Horning to load the bases with one out. Epstein fell behind Martin 3-0 before getting a strike. On the next pitch, Martin lofted a fly to left-center that easily scored Anderson with the game-winner.
Anderson and Ritter led the Hornets (12-2) with two hits each. Hyder and Rice had two hits for Salisbury.
Baseball: James Wood 12, Skyline 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — James Wood's Colin McGuire pitched four perfect innings before giving up a hit in the top of the fifth as the Class 4 runner-ups last season opened the spring with a shutout of Skyline at R. Charles Hitt Field.
McGuire allowed just Ryan Curl's double in 4.1 innings of shutout work. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter. The Colonels score at least two runs in each inning they batted.
James Wood leaders: Michael Jackson 2-3, RBI, stolen base; Nick Bell 1-1, 2 walks, 3 runs, stolen base; Jared Neal 1-2 (double); Eli Miller 2 runs; Kemper Omps 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, stolen base; Ethan Pingley 1-3 (double), RBI, John Copenhaver 1-2, RBI.
Millbrook 11, Loudoun Valley 3
LEESBURG — Cam Comins pitched five shutout innings as Millbrook opened its season with a victory over Loudoun Valley.
Comins allowed four hits and three walks while striking out eight. The Pioneers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Leading 5-0, they struck for six runs in the top of the sixth.
Millbrook leaders: Carl Keenan 2-4 (double), 2 runs, RBI; Chase Ford 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nate Brookshire 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Micah George 2 runs, RBI; Cole Purdy 2 RBIs; Brady Price 1-1, RBI.
Softball: Handley 23, Park View 12 (5)
STERLING — Handley scored all of its runs in the first three innings in beating Park View in five innings in the season-opener for both teams in non-district action on Monday.
The Judges (14 hits, 11 walks) led 5-1 after one inning, 12-3 after two innings and 23-8 after three.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 3-3, 1 double; 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 2 innings, 2 strikeouts, 1; Ainsley Matheny 3-4, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Alaina Daugherty 3-3, 3 runs, 2 walks; Lily Shearer 2-3, 1 double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 3 innings, 6 strikeouts; Haley Davis 2 RBIs; Khadijah Long 3 runs.
Page Co. 2, Clarke Co. 1
SHENANDOAH — In a rematch of last season's Class 2B semifinals, Page County's Bailee Gaskins won a pitcher's duel against Clarke County's Anna Hornbaker.
Gaskins allowed five hits, a run and four walks while striking out 15 over seven innings. In her six-inning stint, Hornbaker allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks, while whiffing 12 batters.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-3 (double), run; Hornbaker 2-4, RBI.
Boys' tennis: Sherando 7, Harrisonburg 2
HARRISONBURG — Sherando took five of six singles matches and opened its season with a win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 2 Vishan Bhagatt 8-1; No. 3 Greyson Foltz 8-0; No. 4 Emmett Gannon 8-2; No. 5 Sam Brooks 8-2; No. 6 Connor Dudley 8-2. Doubles: No. 2 Foltz-Gannon 8-4; No. 3. Brooks-Dudley (S) 8-5.
James Wood 8, Skyline 1
WINCHESTER — James Wood swept all six singles matches as the Colonels opened their season with win over Skyline on Monday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 8-0; No. 2 Ryan Stevens 8-0; No. 3 Josh Lucas 8-2; No. 4 Scott Shepherd 8-3; No. 5 Lane Pugh 8-0; No. 6 David Hutchins 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Pugh/Hutchins 8-4; No. 3 Carter Buck/Landen Aycock 8-4.
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 9, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood opened its season with a shutout against Skyline on Monday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-4; No. 2 Violet Quodala 8-1; No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 4 Julia Taylor 8-1; No. 5 Lilly Black 8-3; No. 6 Grace Owens 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Linares-Quodala 8-4; No. 2 Delawder-Taylor: 8-0; No. 3 Black-Owens 8-2.
Women’s tennis: SU 9, Cairn 0
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Shenandoah University swept Cairn University on Monday.
The Hornets (2-4) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after doubles with wins from No. 1 Jahveesha Combs/Allison Cherwien (8-2), No. 2 Kelly Hudak/Jada Lewis (8-7, 7-4 tiebreaker) and No. 3 Erin Talko/Madison Shawver (8-1). Singles winners were: No. 1 Combs (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Cherwien (6-1, 6-2), No. 3 Hudak (6-1, 6-1), No. 4 Lewis (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Talko (8-6) and No. 6 Shawver (8-4).
Men’s tennis: SU 7, Cornell College 2
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Shenandoah University got its initial win with a triumph over Cornell College on Monday.
Singles winners for the Hornets (1-3) were: No. 1 Jovan Cirkovic (6-4, 4-6, 6-3), No. 2 Artem Babaiev (6-3, 6-1), No. 3 Dominick Suwak (6-2, 6-1), No. 4 Keith Orr (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Jonathan Clippinger (7-6, 6-3). Doubles winners were: No. 1 Cirkovic/Babaiev (8-3) and No. 2 Suwak/Orr (8-1).
Women’s lacrosse: SU 20 Susquehanna 6
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Shenandoah University scored 10 goals in each half as it opened up its Spring Break trip by whipping Susquehanna University in a non-league victory on Monday.
The Hornets (4-2) led 10-3 at the half against the River Hawks (4-3). No other statistics were available at press time.
Pro basketball: Atlantic City 97, Vipers 88
WINCHESTER — The Virginia Valley Vipers lost to the Atlantic City Gambits in their inaugural home game on Sunday at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
The Vipers trailed 24-17 after one quarter, 53-30 at the half and 67-59 after three quarters. Virginia got as close as 80-75 on a Justin Brown basket with 4:06 remaining, but Atlantic City responded with a 13-7 run to go up 93-82 with 33 seconds left.
Virginia was led by Malique Judd (15 points, 9 rebounds); Kam Cooper (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals); former SU star Chris Chaney (14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists); and Marlon Parker (11 points, 4 assists).
Three local high school graduates participated — Millbrook’s Rze Culbreath (4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals); Handley’s Jason Morgan (7 points, 2 rebounds); and Millbrook and Shenandoah grad Trammell Anthony (2 blocks). Anthony’s brother Nazeeh Johnson, a Millbrook grad who plays for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, was in attendance.
