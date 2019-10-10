WINCHESTER — Millbrook had no trouble completing a season volleyball sweep against Handley, rolling to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 victory at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Pioneers (14-1, 9-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) got off to a hot start as Tori Johnson and Mikayla Ockerman each had four kills in the first set.
Handley (4-10, 3-7) went up 9-7 early in the second set, but the Pioneers rallied with a 6-0 run. Johnson belted five kills and an ace in the set, while Jordan Weir added a kill and two blocks. Anna Prosser had three kills and an ace for Handley.
Millbrook pushed ahead 21-15 in the third and then closed out the Judges by winning four of the final five points.
Millbrook leaders: Johnson 14 kills, 7 digs; Ockerman 12 kills; Autumn Stroop 13 assists, 9 digs; Madison Koeller 18 assists; Jordan Weir 7 kills, 5 blocks.
Handley leaders: Anna Prosser 5 kills, 3 aces; Emilie Pifer 5 kills; Mya Swiger 15 digs.
Thursday’s score: Clarke County defeated Page County 3-1. The Eagles are 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Bull Run District.
