FOREST — Former James Wood High School standout Kate Poppo received second team honors and Shenandoah University teammate Jillian Warter was a third team pick as the All-ODAC volleyball teams were announced Monday.
Poppo, a sophomore outside hitter, notched 117 kills, 20 aces and 111 digs in her 10 matches played this season. She led the Hornets in aces and tied with Warter for the team lead in digs.
Warter, a freshman outside hitter from Loudoun County High School, was the lone SU player to start in all 12 matches this spring. She led SU with 151 kills, and had 111 digs and 13 blocks.
Poppo and Warter became just the third and fourth players in Shenandoah's 10 seasons of ODAC play to earn all-conference accolades. Blake Parkes was a second-team pick in 2015 and Rachel Roberts was a third-team selection that year.
SU was 6-6 overall this spring, with a 5-5 mark in the ODAC.
James Wood baseball tops Jefferson
WINCHESTER — The James Wood baseball team broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to defeat Jefferson (W.Va.) 8-1, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season.
The Colonels are 3-1 and the Cougars are 12-1.
James Wood leaders: Kaden Spaid 5.1 innings, 1 earned run, 2 hits, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts; 3-4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases; Nick Bell 1.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk; 2 strikeouts. Jayden Nixon 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Aden Payne triple, 2 RBIs; Bodie Pullen, Brody Bower 2 runs each.
Sherando boys score tennis sweep over Culpeper
CULPEPER — Sherando cruised to a 9-0 sweep against Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' tennis on Monday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-1; No. 2 Ben Jensen 8-3; No. 3 Vishan Bhagat 8-1; No. 4 Andrew Bray 8-0; No. 5 Ian Liang 8-1; No. 6 Matt Clark 8-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Reese-Bray 8-6; No. 2 Jensen-Clark 8-0, No. 3 Bhagat-Liang 8-1.
Sherando nets girls' tennis win over Culpeper
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District tennis play with a 9-0 victory over Culpeper County on Monday.
The Warriors (7-0) won all of the six matches played and received three forfeit victories.
Singles winners: No. 1 Emily Loy 8-1; No. 2 Adelaide Gannon 8-1; No. 3 Lea Blevins 8-0; No. 4 Kloe Thomas 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Loy-Gannon 8-1; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin-Emmy Woolever 8-0.
Times set for SU's ODAC baseball semifinal series
Fourth-seeded Shenandoah University will host No. 8 Eastern Mennonite in a best-of-three ODAC baseball semifinal series beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Field the conference announced on Monday.
A doubleheader is slated on Saturday between the Hornets (28-9) and the Royals (9-13), with a second game following the opener. If Game 3 is necessary to decide the series, it will be held a 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Both teams needed all three games in their opening-round quarterfinal matchups. SU, the two-time defending ODAC champ, routed No. 5 Hampden-Sydney 18-5 on Sunday, while Eastern Mennonite bounced top-seeded Randolph-Macon 7-4.
The two teams met twice during the regular season, with SU winning both. The Hornets won 11-8 at Bridgeforth Field on April 7 and 10-2 in Harrisonburg on April 27.
No. 2 Lynchburg (30-11) hosts No. 6 Bridgewater (13-13) in the other semifinals series. The two semifinal winners will meet in the best-three championship series, which will be held May 21 and 22 at the site if the highest remaining seed.
Altobelli tops 29-car field at Speedway
WINCHESTER — Michael Altobelli Jr. topped a field of 29 cars to capture the Mid-Atlantic Modified class to highlight racing at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Altobelli and Keith Jackson started on the front row for the 30-lap event and Jackson led early. Altobelli stayed close and grabbed the lead on lap 16 and held on from there. Mike Franklin, Cody Oliver and Austin Holcombe rounded out the Top 5.
In the Limited Late Model feature, Logan Roberson grabbed the early lead and rolled to his second victory of the season. Austin Stover, Keith Koontz, Wesley Bonebrake and Bubby Tharp Jr. followed.
In the first event of the night, pole-sitter Allen Brannon and his son Devin Brannon led the field for the start of the Crate Late Model Division. Devin Brannon grabbed the early lead and pulled away to top his father for the win. Scott Sweeny Jr., Jacob Burdette and Steve Lowery completed the Top 5.
In the UCAR Division, the lead swapped hands several times before Devon Iser pulled out the triumph. AJ Hoffner, Brandon Hoffner, Terry Hartlaub and Rusty Garlock followed.
In the Enduro Class, Jason Wilkins grabbed the lead early and cruised to his first win of the season. Sam Caravello, Randy Linaburg, Cody Sumption and Dylan Rutherford rounded out the Top 5.
A week after leading most of the race to only finish second, Rob Nichols led from wire-to-wire to capture the Pure Stock Division. Dylan Rutherford moved up from sixth to place second. Mike Grady Jr, Tony Catlett and Michael Carter completed the Top 5.
