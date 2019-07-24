WINCHESTER — Winchester Post 21 rallied from a 5-0 deficit, gave up a 7-5 lead and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to top Stafford Post 290 Americans 11-8 in the quarterfinals of the District 16 American Legion Tournament on Tuesday at R. Charles Hott Field.
Post 21 advanced to Wednesday's semifinals at Leesburg Post 34. Top-seeded Warrenton Post 72 West scored a 5-4 win against Ashburn Post 2001 in the other semifinal Wednesday. Top-seeded Warrenton will host tonight's championship game at 7.
At press time Wednesday, Post 21 and Leesburg were tied 1-1 through five innings.
After Stafford scored three times to take the lead in the top of the sixth, Post 21 rallied thanks to timely hitting and four errors. With one out, Daniel Croyle walked, swiped second and tied the game on Danny Lyman's RBI single. Lyman went to second on an error on the play and trotted home easily as Chandler Ballenger belted a triple and scored on a throwing error.
Tanner George walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After an out, Jack Duvall plated George with a single and moved to second on an error on the play. Duvall later scored on an error.
George (double) had three hits to lead an 11-hit attack for Post 21, which trailed 5-0 after two innings. Ballenger and Duvall added two hits each. George picked up the victory with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one.
Post 21 stole nine bases in the contest. Stafford rapped 13 hits.
Leaders — Post 21: Logan McGinnis 1-3 (double), 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Lyman 2 RBIs; Ballenger 2-3 (triple), 3 runs, 2 stolen bases; George 3-3 (double), 2 runs; Duvall 2-2, 2 RBIs; Luke Churchill 1-4 (double).
