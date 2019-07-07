WINCHESTER — Winchester Post 21 erupted for 17 hits to rebound from an earlier loss and gain a doubleheader split with a 13-4 romp against Stafford Post 290 Americans on Saturday at R. Charles Hott Field.
Earlier, Post 21 (6-6-3) fell 8-4 against Stafford Post 290 Nationals 8-4.
Post 21 sent 16 batters to the plate and unloaded for 11 runs in the second inning against the Stafford Americans. Jack Duvall and Calvin Bowser opened the scoring with RBI singles and Logan McGinnis followed with a two-run double as the onslaught began. Bowser and McGinnis each added RBI singles later in the frame.
Danny Lyman led the offense with four hits, while Colby Monroe and McGinnis notched three hits apiece. John McIntyre allowed one run in three innings of relief to pick up the win.
In the opener, the Stafford Nationals scored four in the top of the first and added two more in each of the second and third innings to grab an 8-0 lead. Aiden Tierney had an RBI triple in the first and Jake Wortman had a two-run double in the third.
Post 21 scored all of its runs in the sixth. Tanner George smacked a two-run double and Luke Churchill added an RBI groundout in the frame.
George kept Post 21 in the game with five scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits, while striking out three and walking none.
Game 1 leaders — Post 21: Chandler Ballenger 2-3 (double); George 1-2 (double), 2 RBIs; Stafford Nationals: Tristan McAllister 2-3, Tierney 1-3 (triple), 2 runs; Wortman 1-2 (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Camdan Henderson 2-4 and on the mound 4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts.
Game 2 leaders — Post 21: Lyman 4-5; McGinnis 3-4 (double), 3 RBIs; Monroe 3-4, 2 runs; Bowser 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Duvall 2-4, 2 runs; George 1-4 (double), 2 RBIs; Frankie Ritter 1-4 (double); Ballenger 1-4 (double), 2 runs.
