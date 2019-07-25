LEESBURG — Winchester Post 21 could not take advantage of some early opportunities and lost a lead late in falling 3-2 in eight innings against Leesburg Post 34 in the semifinals of the District 16 American Legion baseball tournament on Wednesday.
Leesburg Post 34, the tournament's second seed, played at top-seeded Warrenton Post 72 West on Thursday for the title and a berth into the state tournament in Lynchburg. Warrenton won 5-4 over Ashburn Post 2001 in Wednesday's other semifinal.
Although it did not have a hit through four innings, Post 21 had plenty of baserunners. Leesburg pitchers walked eight batters over those innings.
Post 21 finally made the ninth walk count in the top of the fifth. With one out, Frankie Ritter walked and was forced out at second on Chandler Ballenger's grounder. Ballenger advanced to second on a passed ball and raced around to score on Tanner George's single, Winchester's first hit, to make the score 1-0.
After George held Leesburg to one hit through four innings, Post 34 got even in the bottom of the fifth after Peyton Dean doubled and scored on an error.
Post 21 regained the lead in the sixth as Daniel Croyle reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Logan McGinnis.
Leesburg squared it again in the bottom of the inning as Justin Hanvey doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice and scored on Dean's single.
Winchester had runners in scoring position in the seventh and eighth, but could not score.
Leesburg left the bases loaded in the seventh, but broke through in the eighth without a hit. Two walks and a wild pitch put runners in scoring position with one out. After a walk loaded the bases, Post 34 won on an error.
Post 21 finishes its season 10-8-1.
Royals closing in on playoff spot
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals clinched at least a tie for fourth place in the Valley Baseball League's North Division heading their regular-season finale on Thursday.
Winchester (18-23) entered the evening tied with New Market for third place in the division. Either a win by the Royals or a loss by fifth-place Purcellville (14-24), which still had four games remaining, would clinch one of the division's four playoff spots for Winchester.
The regular season season ends Saturday and the playoff start on Sunday.
