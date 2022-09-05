FREDERICK, Md. — James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez topped a field of 240 boys' finishers and the Handley boys and James Wood girls recorded top-three placings at the Hood College High School Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Pratt-Perez blazed over the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 13.7 seconds to beat Loudoun Valley's Ty Blair by 5.6 seconds.
Led by Garrett Stickley's third-place finish (16:24.9), Handley totaled 195 points, just two points shy of first place Loudoun Valley (193) in the 36-team boys' field. James Wood (286) took 10th and Sherando (530) placed 21st.
Led by an 11th-place finish from Kate Konyar (19:40.5), James Wood placed third with 152 points. Dallastown (106) and Loudoun Valley (130) finished ahead of the Colonels in the 32-team girls' field. Sherando (251) took sixth and Handley (365) was 12th.
Handley boys' scorers: 3. Stickley 16:24.9; 9. Will Pardue 16:50.3; 35. Max Ware 17:33.4; 52. Elliott Redcay 17:54.0; 96. Will Thomas 18:50.0
James Wood boys' scorers: 1. Pratt-Perez 16:13.7; 22. Jacob Oliver 17:12.6; 27. Eli Clark 17:20.1; 116. Landon Burdock 19:06.3; 120. Thomas Newman 19:10.4
Sherando boys' scorers: 40. Ben Freilich 17:43.3; 93. Chris Walsh 18:48.6; 94. Brock Smith 18:48.9; 147. Ryan Maki 19:42.9; 156. Jed Bell 19:53.7.
James Wood girls' scorers: 11. Konyar 19:40.5; 32. Queztali Angel-Perez 21:06.3; 33. Jocelyn Kluge 21:10.1; 37. Sarah Moss 21:19.0; 44. Lauren Thompson 21:40.4
Sherando girls' scorers: 14. Emma Ahrens 19:57.3; 34. Eva Winston 21:14.0; 42. Cassidy Crittenden 21:36.9; 71. Addy Wallin 22:43.1; 95. Ryleigh Combs 23:16.9
Handley girls' scorers: 35. Stephanie Truban 21:16.2; 40. Ella Warren 21:30.7; 80. Mia Kern 22:50.2; 92. Emma Fout 23:10.3; 123. Bella Balio 24:15.6.
Hayden takes first in Interstate meet
CLEAR SPRING, Md. — Nick Hayden won the boys' race and Madison Murphy took second in the girls' race to lead Millbrook cross country runners in the Interstate Classic on Saturday.
Led by Hayden's 16:27.8 timing in the three-mile event, the Pioneers (52 points) placed second among seven boys' teams. North Hagerstown (Md.) won with 42 points.
Murphy was the lone Millbrook girls' participant and clocked 19:47.4. North Hagerstown's Lauren Stine won in 19:30.2.
Millbrook boys' scorers: 1. Hayden 16:27.8; 7. Austin Conley 18:15.0; 10. Caden Treiber 18:15.0; 15. Trevor Lloyd 18:43.0; 19. Teague Mendez 19:02.1.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Warren County 1
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Warren County for its second straight win on Thursday, winning 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24. The Jugdes are 3-2.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 21 kills, 10 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces; Maria Brink 19 assists, 3 aces; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 17 digs, 2 aces; Marisa Onzura 14 digs; Alexa Gluszak 10 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Carter Gerometta 10 kills, 3 aces; Molly Lee 7 kills.
Clarke County 3, East Rockingham 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated defending Bull Run District co-champion to open district play on Thursday, winning 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 17-15. Clarke is 2-2.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 21 assists, 4 aces; Anna Spencer 16 kills; Keira Rohrbach 5 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 28 assists.
Field hockey: SU 10, Wash. & Jeff. 1
WASHINGTON, Pa. — After a scoreless first period, Shenandoah University's offense caught fire as the Hornets whipped Washington & Jefferson on Sunday.
Mairead McKibbin had four goals for SU (2-0), including one in the second period as SU scored three times to take control. The Hornets led 3-0 at the half and 7-1 after three periods.
Kelsey Jones and Cassidy Morrison each had a goal and an assist while Lauren Tyre, Kate Robinson, Elizabeth Ranberger, and Mackenzie Watkins added one goal each. SU keeper Taylor Swann had three saves.
SU 4, Gettysburg 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened its new Aikens Stadium with a field hockey triumph over Gettysburg on Thursday.
The Hornets (1-0) took control in the second period on goals by Farren Winter, Mairead Mckibbin and Elizabeth Ranberger to take a 3-0 halftime lead. Winter closed out the Hornets scoring by converting a Ranberger feed in the third period.
Kelsey Jones added an assist for SU and keeper Taylor Swann had one save.
Men's soccer: SU splits in tourney
SALISBURY, Md. — Shenandoah University split a pair of games in the Elmer Lord Tournament, topping host Salisbury 2-1 on Saturday and falling 2-1 against St. Mary's (Md.) on Sunday.
After a scoreless first half, Niclas Vavra had a goal and assisted on Nathan Yared's tally that put the Hornets up 2-0 in the second half. Travis Jett had three saves for SU (1-1).
St. Mary's grabbed a 2-0 lead before Yared scored on an assist from Maynor Menendez late in the first half to make it 2-1. Neither team would score in the final half. Jett had two saves.
Women's soccer: SU 3, Southern Va. 1
WINCHESTER — Chandler Gallant had two second-half goals as Shenandoah University improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over Southern Virginia on Saturday.
Bryanna Marinari gave SU a 1-0 halftime lead by converting an assist from Peyton Lubinsky. Gallant, assisted on one goal by Kristina Skulte, put the Hornets up 3-0 in the second half.
Karissa Dominick had two saves for SU.
SU 2, Marymount 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored a goal in each half as the Hornets opened their season with a shutout of Marymount on Thursday.
Roxana Nielson scored in the first half off an assist from Kristina Skulte and Alexis Andrews added a goal midway through the second half. Karissa Dominick and Kasie Kilmer (1 save) combined on the shutout in goal.
Women's volleyball: SU splits
LATROBE, Pa. — Shenandoah University split in the St. Vincent tournament on Saturday, beating Westminster 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 15-8 before falling to the hosts 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
Jillian Warter had 20 kills and Kate Poppo added 10 in the win over Westminster. Natalie Reader added 14 digs, while Becka Nguyen notched 38 assists and 10 digs.
In the loss to St. Vincent, Warter had 15 kills and 20 digs for SU (1-2). Reader also had 20 digs, while Nguyen had 27 assists and 15 digs.
Hood 3, SU 2
FREDERICK, Md. — Hood College rallied for a 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 win against Shenandoah in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday.
Kate Poppo led SU with 16 kills and added 10 digs. Jillian Warter had 14 kills and 12 digs, while Rebecca Nguyen and Kylie Danella had 17 and 14 assists, respectively. Natalie Reader notched 22 digs.
Cross country: SU teams off pace
SALISBURY, Md. — Shenandoah University placed seventh among nine teams in the women's event and was sixth among seven teams in the Seagull Opener at Salisbury University on Saturday.
Navy dominated the women's race, finishing with 22 points. Kutztown (41) was second. The Hornets totaled 195 points. Erin Atkinson paced SU with a time of 23:53.2 to place 24th place among 112 competitors.
Navy also won the 8K men's event with 46 points, seven better than second-place Rowan. SU finished with 190. Joshua Canavan led SU by placing 36th in 29:15.5.
Hornets open season at home
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's men's and women's teams opened their seasons in the SU Twilight Meet on Thursday.
SU took second in the four-team women's meet, losing a tiebreaker to Bridgewater as each finished with 30 points. Erin Atkinson (11:35.4) placed third to lead the Hornets in the 3K race.
SU (84) was third in the men's 5K meet, trailing Washington & Lee (18) and Bridgewater (45). Joshua Canavan (17:18.49) was 14th to pace the Hornets.
Winchester Speedway: Hardy takes two
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy won a pair of races, capturing the Crate Late Model and Modified Class events on championship night at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
In the Crate Late Model, Hardy started on the outside pole in the event, which featured a four-car crash on Lap 1. Hardy got the jump on pole-sitter Dan Brown Jr. on the restart and would dominate. Cody Dawson, Jacob Burdette, Scott Sweeney Jr. and Jared Powell rounded out the Top 5. Travis Campbell, the points leader coming into the night, placed seventh and won the title over Tyler Hoy, who was sixth Saturday.
Hardy made his first start in the Modified class and won the pole. Outside-pole sitter TJ DeHaven got the lead coming out of Turn 1 on the first lap, but a caution before the lap completed reset the field. Hardy grabbed the lead on the restart and would need to win another reestart to get the win. Michael Altobelli, who started eighth, would move up to second and a late caution would set up a green-white-checkered finish. Hardy held off Altobelli, who had already clinched the points title, for the win. Cody Williams, DeHaven and Rick Hulson completed the Top 5.
The night's first feature came in Pure Stock and led to a strange finish in the points chase. Walter Crouch grabbed the lead on Lap 1 from Michael Carter and lead the entire event. Chuckie Johnson, Michael Carter, Buddy Wilson and Brandon Lowery followed.
Crouch and Wilson tied for the points championship and sent the track officials looking for a tiebreaker. Both drivers had the same number of wins, Top 5 and Top 10 finishes. In the in end, Wilson had more second-place finishes and was declared the points champ.
In the Limited Late Models, Austin Stover grabbed the early lead from the pole. Trever Feathers moved past Gunnar Walls to second and on Lap 11 passed Stover for the lead. Fethers dominated from there to win, with Stover, James Lichliter, Walls and Jonathan DeHaven following. With Wesley Bonebrake having trouble, Walls captured the division's points title.
In the SCDRA/UCAR Division, Shawn Payne got the early lead over pole-sitter Robbie Carrol, but Carrol would fight back and take the lead for good on Lap 12. Carrol would go on to capture the race and the points title. Payne, Jason Jarvis, Larry Lamb and Lonnie Hobday rounded out the Top 5. Randy Wilkins took the UCAR points crown.
