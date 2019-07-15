WINCHESTER — Fresh off a win at Maryland’s Potomac Speedway the previous night, Derick Quade scored his fourth Winchester Speedway win of the season in Saturday’s 30-lap Limited Late Model feature.
Quade netted $1,000 for the win, his eighth overall feature win this year.
The re-draw placed Quade on the pole and from the drop of the green he ran away from the field in a non-stop 30-lapper that finished in less than nine minutes. Brad Omps was second with James Lichliter, Keith Koontz and Andy Fries completing the Top 5.
Devin Brannon drove from eighth starting spot to capture the 25-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main, taking an $800 first prize.
Levi Crowl had the pole and looked poised for his first ever RUSH feature win. Brannon raced up to second by Lap 15 and moved past Crowl on Lap 19. Crowl would fade to seventh as Mike Franklin, Transtan Stoner, Jakob Piper and Billy Beachler rounded out the Top 5.
In support class action, Chris Sumption took his third win of the season, grabbing $500 in the 20-lap, Pure Stock main. Rob Nichols, Craig Parrill, Michael Warrenfeltz and Buddy Wilson followed.
Chuckie Johnson led from start to finish in the 15-lap Enduro Stock feature. Cody Sumption, Austin Nichols, Aaron Drummond and Chad Brill completed the Top 5.
Jeff Wilkins scored his second triumph of the season in the 15-lap U-Car contest. Randy Wilkins, Russel Fox, Allen Griffith and Billy Smith followed.
