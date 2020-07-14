BOONSBORO, Md. — Boonsboro erupted for five runs in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to a 10-1 baseball victory over the Winchester Renegades on Monday.
Leading 2-1, Boonsboro scored all of its second-inning runs after two outs. Boonsboro strung together four hits, two walks and a wild pitch in the outburst to take a 7-1 lead.
The Renegades (3-2-1) scored their lone run in the top of the second. Luke Lyman doubled with one out and later scored on Jacob Stewart's RBI single.
Lyman's two hits led Winchester's seven-hit attack.
The Renegades will end this week with a game at Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and a Sunday clash against Falls Church at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Field.
Ex-Handley coach takes over at Woodgrove
PURCELLVILLE — Former Handley boys' basketball coach Jason Toton has assumed the same position at Woodgrove High School it was announced Monday evening.
Toton, who resigned at Handley in May to take a teaching position at Woodgrove and Freedom, led the Judges to a 126-50 mark in seven seasons. He guided Handley to a pair of Class 4 state final berths (2014, 2018) and was a five-time Winchester Star Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year.
Toton replaces Steve Douglas, who had been with the Wolverines for 10 seasons. Woodgrove went 2-20 last winter and plays in the Class 5 Potomac District.
