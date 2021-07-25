Austin Bulman will have some hardware to go along with an outstanding season with the Winchester Royals.
The former Jefferson (W.Va.) High School and Valley Baseball League’s Most Valuable Player in voting that was announced Sunday by the league.
Bulman, a first baseman, was among the leagues statistical leaders in multiple categories as he helped the Royals garner a playoff berth. Bulman was third in the league in batting average (.379), tied for second in RBIs (40), tied for fifth in home runs (7), led in doubles (14), tied for second in hits (47) and tied for fifth in runs (31). He also wiped seven bases without being caught.
Bulman was joined on the First Team by two teammates.
Second baseman Nate Furman (UNC Charlotte) led the league with a .400 batting average. He had three homers and 22 RBIs and swiped an incredible 25 bases in 26 attempts.
Catcher Will Long (Tennessee Tech) hit .339 and tied for second in the league with eight homers and 40 RBIs.
All three players were among seven Royals selected to participate for the North All-Star Squad earlier this season.
New Market’s Reed Mascolo (Wake Forest) was selected Pitcher of the Year. Mascolo went 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA in 34.2 innings. He allowed just 21 hits, while walking 16 and striking out 42 batters.
Charlottesville’s Kory Koehler, who led the TomSox to a 30-10 record and the South Division title in the regular season, was chosen Manager of the Year.
The Royals opened the VBL playoffs Sunday evening at Woodstock. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is slated for 7 p.m. tonight at Bridgeforth Field.
Post 21 tumbles in District 16 tournament
LEESBURG — Winchester Post 21 could not hold onto an early lead and fell 10-5 against Leesburg Post 34 in the championship game of the District 16 American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
The Rangers (13-3) advance to the state tournament. The Renegades (4-10) will try to get into the state tournament with a play-in game in Arlington on Tuesday.
Post 21 took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Andrew Plunkett and Dalton Krossman had RBI singles and Jackson Taylor added an RBI groundout as the Renegades grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Post 34 rebounded with three runs in the bottom of the first and scored single runs in the second and third to take the lead. The Renegades got to within 5-4 on Harrison Madagan’s RBI single in the top of the fourth, but Post 34 scored three times in the bottom of the winning.
Madagan doubled and scored on Plunkett’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Drew Franchok led the Renegades’ 12-hit attack with three hits. Tim Hughes, Madagan and Trevor Wright added two hits apiece.
Ethan Dezarn had three hits, including two triples, scored three runs and drove in two to lead Post 34.
