WINCHESTER — The Winchester Royals dropped a pair of weekend games, losing 12-8 to a grand slam by Staunton's Brady Maciak on Sunday and 14-9 at Culpeper on Saturday.
Winchester (12-10) and Staunton (7-14) were tied at 8-8 entering the ninth. The Braves loaded the bases against Winchester reliever Roberto Vazquez with two outs on a pair of walks and a single. Maciak, who had a two-run single in the seventh, belted a 1-1 pitch over the fence for the game-winner. Maciak finished the contest with seven RBIs.
Former Millbrook High School standout Jerrod Jenkins started for the Royals and allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
Trailing 5-4, Winchester took the lead with a three-run fifth. Keaton Brady's RBI single plated the first run. Jack Hay (walk) and Haden Madagan (hit by pitch) notched RBIs with the bases loaded.
Madagan, a former Millbrook and current Shenandoah University standout, had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run in his first game of the season with the Royals.
Jacob Bennett had two hits and Hay notched a hit and three walks. Matthew Del Sol (also in his first game) and former Millbrook standout Chandler Ballenger each drove in a run. The Royals committed five errors in the contest.
Against Culpeper, the Royals couldn’t hold on to an early six-run lead. Trailing 2-0, Winchester scored eight runs in a bizarre inning in which the Royals had just one hit. The inning opened with five consecutive walks, an error, another walk and an error that made the score 6-0. Ryan Flores followed with an RBI single and another run scored on an error.
Reliever Colin Maryniak entered for the Cavaliers and got out of the jam. He’d go on to pitch eight innings, allowing two hits and a run with two walks and six strikeouts.
Culpeper (9-14) came right back with eight runs in the bottom of the second. David Coppedge’s two-run homer highlighted the outburst.
Flores had two of Winchester’s three hits in the game. Coppedge had two hits and drove in four runs for the Cavaliers.
