STRASBURG — Will Long, Cameran Brantley and Tyler Cotten each belted three-run homers as the Winchester Royals blasted North Division-leading Strasburg 18-2 in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
The Royals (12-13) led 3-1 heading into the top of the third inning when the fireworks started. Cotten’s three-run bomb, his first of the season, capped a five-run outburst to put Winchester ahead 8-1.
The Royals tacked on five more in the fourth. Brantley’s shot, his first, made it 13-1. Long belted his third homer of the season an inning later to make it 16-1.
Long and Brantley both had huge nights at the plate. Long had two hits, scored twice and drove in six runs as he raised his season average to .345. Brantley had three hits, scored three times and drove in four.
Nate Furman reached in all four plate appearances with a hit and three walks and scored four times. Austin Bulman doubled in a run and scored three times.
Jordan Wimpleberg (1-0) picked up his first win of the season by allowing just three hits and an unearned run over six innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out two. Reliever Stan King allowed two hits and a run, while walking one and striking out two over the final three innings.
Cameron Clonch had a solo homer for the Express (19-8).
Post 21 rally falls short against Warrenton
WINCHESTER — Warrenton Post 72 grabbed a 6-0 lead and held off a Winchester Post 21 comeback for a 6-5 American Legion baseball victory on Tuesday.
Trailing by six, Post 21 launched its comeback attempt in the fifth. Danny Lyman’s two-run double highlighted a three-run inning that sliced the Warrenton lead to 6-3.
Post 21 tacked on a run in the seventh on Logan Hartigan’s RBI single. An inning later, Lyman cracked an RBI double, but the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning.
Lyman, Drew Franchok, Hartigan and Tim Hughes each had two hits for Post 21 (2-5). Hartigan turned in an excellent relief outing, allowing two hits and no runs over 4.1 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
